Patriots mailbag: An important offseason has fans seeking answers

This is an important offseason stretch for the Patriots, as offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien departs, interviews for the rest of the staff roll on, and the Senior Bowl and NFL combine loom in the near future. This week, we have questions about the front office, team building, and the players’ reaction to the changes. Let’s get to it.

It was positive to see so many players in attendance for the Mayo announcement. Can this sort of good energy carry over into the rest of the offseason?

— Gail Delaney, Boston

From the players I spoke with, I’m not sure things could have gone any better, at least from their perspective. You take everything with a grain of salt because there’s always a whiff of optimism whenever a new head coach is installed, but there seemed to be genuine enthusiasm among the guys I spoke with.

While making sure not to do anything to disrespect the previous generation of coaches, the ones who spoke with us after the session had nothing but good things to say about the move to Mayo. One pending free agent expressed optimism about a deal getting done for a couple of reasons, not the least of which is the fact that he’s excited to be playing for someone such as Mayo.

The Mayo Era is in its infancy, but from the players’ perspective, things seem to be trending in a positive direction.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and linebacker Josh Uche were two of a few current players to attend Mayo's introductory press conference. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

The Krafts seem to be getting a bad rap for meddling. If you were the owner and witnessed a series of bad decisions — starting with Tom Brady, questionable free agent signings, head-scratching drafts, dubious roster construction, and an organizational chart that was made up of Bill’s acolytes — what would you have done differently to try and get the train back on the tracks?

— Alf Namaan, New York City

Great question. The easy answer is not to let it get to this point, but if you want to narrow it down, the fundamental reason for most of the backslide was the result of bad planning for the post-Brady era. Not just at that one position — the most important in all of sports, especially in today’s NFL — but in large part because of the ripple effect that it had across the board.

Brady was excellent at papering over a lot of deficiencies up and down the roster. He could take subpar skill-position players and make them essential parts of the team. His quick release and pocket presence could camouflage an offensive line that was struggling in pass protection. And the allure of playing alongside a first-ballot Hall of Famer could assuage someone who might be on the fence when it comes to what it takes to succeed under Bill Belichick.

In the end, it all goes back to the loss of Brady, and the fact that the Patriots never should have let him walk out the door without a clear succession plan in place.

Injuries to the offensive line were a major problem for the 2023 Patriots offense. Are they better off acquiring depth through the draft or signing a free agent or two?

— John Santamaria, Savannah, Ga.

John, we’re living in an era where it’s hard to find quality offensive linemen. Not sure if it’s coaching, development, a lack of work in pads, or what, but it’s getting more difficult to find NFL-ready quality linemen. That’s my roundabout way of saying: By any means necessary.

Start with finding a way to retain your own players, such as Mike Onwenu, a technically sound and tremendously versatile presence who is one of the better tackles in the league when healthy.

There doesn’t project to be a lot of quality free agent offensive linemen, at least at this point.

Bottom line: Make one of your top 50 picks an offensive lineman (preferably a tackle), re-sign Onwenu, and continue to develop the youngsters (especially Sidy Sow, who started to emerge as a quality piece at right guard) and complementary players in your system. And hope you don’t suffer the apocalyptic run of injuries that you endured in 2023.

It seems the height of hubris for the Patriots to not hire an experienced GM-type such as Jon Robinson. Jonathan Kraft and Robyn Glaser are not qualified to select players and build a roster. Do you really think they’ll go that way?

— John Hassan, Avon, Conn.

It looks like Jonathan Kraft is playing GM. Why else would these smart guys not go after a top GM and personnel guy? This is a critical time for a rebuild.

— John Gardner, White Plains, N.Y. (via Swampscott)

I have to imagine that, given the fact Mayo was named the coach-in-waiting last season, there were parallel conversations regarding a GM or having someone placed in charge of personnel, but I have heard nothing so far about a possible hire.

In my experience, history says the longer you wait in situations like this, the greater the chance that a power vacuum is created, and someone eventually becomes de facto general manager. Sometimes, this works. Sometimes, it doesn’t.

The worst possible scenario is probably the Jack Easterly situation in Houston, where he suddenly had a larger say over personnel that many people anticipated. (For what it’s worth, I like your suggestion of Robinson.) That doesn’t begin to take into account the issues that can arise when a coach is hired before a GM, a topic that was dissected by my colleague Dan Hatman here.

One thing I can tell you is that a team source stressed to me in the strongest possible terms recently that Robyn Glaser is working strictly on the business side of football operations, not on personnel.

If Caleb Williams and Drake Maye go Nos. 1 and 2, do the Pats take Marvin Harrison or Jayden Daniels? Hard to pass on Harrison, in my opinion.

— Bob Freeman, Boca Raton, Fla.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the closest thing to a sure thing in this draft. His pedigree, football DNA, and playing style suggest that he’s going to be an All-Pro regardless of where he ends up. But in relation to the Patriots, we’re going to have a better idea of those hypotheticals after the first week of free agency.

I don’t necessarily think this would happen, but let’s say New England makes a big splash and signs Kirk Cousins. You’d think their focus in the draft would turn to Harrison (or maybe offensive tackle Joe Alt). Conversely, if they load up on tackles and pass catchers in free agency, I’d say that is a sign they’d be all in on the quarterback. If they follow that path, while my first choice would be Williams, I think Daniels offers the highest ceiling. He is an electric performer, and I’ll be fascinated to see how he’ll translate to the NFL.

How can the Krafts claim they did their due diligence in choosing the next head coach when they didn’t even talk to the wealth of great candidates?

— Stephen Vale, Mansfield

A large part of it was the fact that they made their commitment to Mayo last offseason. No one knows if Mayo will end up being the right guy, but I give them credit for sticking to their word. (Of course, if they broke that commitment, that would have the potential to open a whole lot of trouble, legal and otherwise.)

The other thing to keep in mind here? Kraft and the Patriots can talk a lot about being unconventional in their thinking and approach, but given the way they’ve approached the franchise over the years, they certainly didn’t appear to be the type of ownership that was going to make a surprising hire — for example, Ben Johnson.

There’s a comfort level with Mayo. They like him. I wouldn’t necessarily call him a safe hire, but the shared background played some role in their decision to name him as the heir apparent to Belichick, and ultimately give him the gig.

The Patriots made a commitment to Mayo last offseason and kept to it by hiring him to replace Bill Belichick. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

What do you think of Stephen and Brian Belichick as coaches? Are they well-respected and good at what they do or are they simply taking advantage of their last name?

— Walter Batchelder, Jaffrey, N.H.

Walter, I’ve gotten some variation of this question for the better part of the last five years or so. I wouldn’t necessarily put them in the second-generation class of a Kyle Shanahan quite yet, but the guys who have played for them all swear (on and off the record) that they are good coaches who know what they’re talking about.

In my experience, they are hyper-aware of the fact that people don’t give them the benefit of the doubt because of their last name, and they have worked to try to make their bones independent of their father’s influence.

I’ll be really interested to see what 2024 will bring for them; if they end up sticking around (I think one or both will end up working with Mayo, regardless of where their father ends up), it could be a good opportunity for them to continue to distinguish themselves as coaches on their own.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.