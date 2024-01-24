fb-pixelJim Harbaugh reportedly accepts head coaching job with Chargers Skip to main content
After nine years and a national title at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh reportedly accepts head coaching job with Los Angeles Chargers

By Emma Healy Globe Staff,Updated January 24, 2024, 10 minutes ago
Harbaugh coached the Michigan Wolverines to the NCAA title this season.Stacy Revere/Getty

Jim Harbaugh is leaving the University of Michigan to become the next head coach of the Chargers, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter Wednesday night.

As the coach of his alma mater, Harbaugh went 89-25, including 40-3 in the last three years. He racked up three straight Big Ten titles, was named the AP Coach of the Year in 2021, and coached the Wolverines to the 2023 National Championship

Harbaugh spent nine years as the head coach at Michigan, where he played from 1982-86. He returns to the NFL, where he spent four years at the head coach of the 49ers from 2011-14. He was 44-19-1 in that span, including three NFC Championship Game appearances and one Super Bowl berth.

Harbaugh will coach against his brother, John, when the Chargers play the Ravens at SoFi stadium next season.

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.

