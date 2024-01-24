After nine years and a national title at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh reportedly accepts head coaching job with Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh is leaving the University of Michigan to become the next head coach of the Chargers, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter Wednesday night.

As the coach of his alma mater, Harbaugh went 89-25, including 40-3 in the last three years. He racked up three straight Big Ten titles, was named the AP Coach of the Year in 2021, and coached the Wolverines to the 2023 National Championship