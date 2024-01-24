Starting pitching was an offseason priority for the Red Sox, and they haven’t done much to address it

With less than three weeks until spring training, much of their pursuit has been halted at interest.

The Red Sox went into the offseason with starting pitching a priority, via free agency or the trade market.

Giolito is coming off two horrific seasons in which he put together a 4.89 ERA in 63 starts. The Sox are hopeful Giolito, who signed a two-year deal worth $38.5 million, can become the elite pitcher he was from 2019-21 with the White Sox.

The Red Sox failed to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who signed with the Dodgers, the powerhouse team of the offseason. The Sox likely will miss out on Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, too.

The Sox easily could have entertained and signed James Paxton, but they ultimately didn’t dig into their pockets deep enough, with the lefthander signing a one-year, $11 million deal with, you guessed it, the Dodgers.

Paxton was impressive in the first half of last season, with a a 2.73 ERA in 56 innings. Indeed, the Red Sox brought along Paxton slowly. His dominance can overwhelm hitters. Former Red Sox Will Middlebrooks detailed how much ride his fastball has and his knack for making it crowd righthanded hitters.

Granted, when the Sox saw an opportunity to push back Paxton a day given his injury history, which includes Tommy John surgery, they did just that. And, perhaps his 6.98 ERA in nine starts in the second half of last season, when his stuff faded, was a sign the Red Sox made the logical decision to let him walk.

Maybe Paxton’s tailspin meant nothing more than him becoming accustomed to starting again. The last time Paxton made more than 19 starts, a number he reached in 2023, came in 2019, when he registered 29 with the Yankees.

James Paxton racked up a a 2.73 ERA in 56 innings in the first half of last season. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Moving on from Paxton, the Red Sox rotation, in no particular order, is: Giolito, Nick Pivetta, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and either Josh Winckowski, Tanner Houck, or Garrett Whitlock to fill out the No. 5 spot.

Red Sox starters posted a 4.68 ERA (22nd in the majors), pitched 774⅓ innings (27th), and allowed 1.5 homers per nine innings (26th) in 2023.

That’s not a lot to look forward to, and much of the onus, seemingly, will fall on new pitching coach Andrew Bailey to right the ship.

“If our industry doesn’t view our pitching staff individually at higher tiers, I just didn’t do my job,” Bailey said during Winter Weekend. “I think that there’s talent in our rotation, opportunity. Helping them understand who they are and giving them identities and creating some accountability is going to be our name of the game.”

Pivetta can rack up the strikeouts, an area in which the Sox could use some work, ranking 15th in the majors last season. Pivetta, both as a starter and reliever, tallied 183 last season in 142⅔ innings, adding a sweeper to his arsenal. His durability is a plus, too, with the righthander missing time only because of COVID during his Red Sox tenure.

Yet will Pivetta, in a rotation of hopefuls, be enough to help make it a contender? If judgment serves as history, the answer should be no.

Bello put together a solid year, leading the Red Sox starters in innings, and a 4.24 ERA. His hope is to become the Opening Day starter.

“Even if I don’t get the Opening Day start, I want to be out there as the first or second starter,” Bello said during Winter Weekend. “So yeah, that’s my mentality, to compete for the top level in the rotation.”

Bello as a No. 3 looks better than he does as a No. 1 or 2.

The Sox are high on Crawford, and Whitlock appeared noticeably bigger as he competes for a rotation spot.

But the Sox were ruled by hopefuls in the rotation last season. It ended with another last-place finish in the AL East.

Will the pitching infrastructure chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has tried to employ be the true difference-maker in bringing out the best in this year’s rotation?

That’s still a tall and unfair order.

Brayan Bello led the Red Sox starters in innings and recorded a 4.24 ERA. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

At a glance

2023 starters: Chris Sale, Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, James Paxton, Kutter Crawford

Projected 2024 starters: Giolito, Bello, Pivetta, Crawford, Whitlock

Major league depth: Houck, Winckowski, Brandon Walter, Bryan Mata

Prospects to watch: Mata, Wikelman Gonzalez, Richard Fitts, Luis Perales

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.