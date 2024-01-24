Fabulous freshman Sammy Taber racks up points and honors for BC women’s hockey

“They’re really special,” said Taber, who leads the nation in rookie scoring with 1.08 points per game. “I can’t let my head get too big. When I learn of a new one, I soak it in at the moment, and then look past it.”

With less than a month left in the regular season, Taber has to keep those honors in check.

It already has been a season full of accolades for Boston College freshman Sammy Taber . Five-time Hockey East Rookie of the Week. Hockey Commissioners’ Association December Rookie of the Month. Routinely one of the Hockey East Three Stars.

If you follow Massachusetts high school hockey, you may have forecasted Taber’s success back in 2019. The Tewksbury native played on Austin Prep’s varsity squad as middle schooler, leading the team in scoring in eighth grade.

Though she left to play Grades 9-12 at Cushing Academy, her time at Austin Prep gave her valuable experience for her rookie season at BC; she was one of the few players on the four Beanpot squads who had played on TD Garden ice prior to Tuesday’s Beanpot.

“The last time I played at the TD Garden was in 2019 with Austin Prep for the state championship game,” said Taber, who faced her hometown Methuen/Tewksbury co-op team in that contest. “I was excited to get back on that ice.”

Taber also wowed at Cushing, setting the prep school’s scoring record while being named the Bruins’ 2023 John Carlton Memorial Award winner as the best Massachusetts student-athlete in girls’ high school hockey. She also was tapped by USA Hockey to be a member of the 2023 U18 World Championship squad, winning a bronze medal with her team.

While Taber entered BC with high expectations, she understood that she might face an adjustment period, with some challenges due to her shorter height (5 feet 5 inches).

“There’s definitely an adjustment when you begin playing college hockey,” said Taber. “I had to get used to the size of the players, because I am on the smaller size.”

The adjustment period lasted only a handful of games. Since scoring her first goal in a 3-0 shutout of Merrimack Oct. 27, she has recorded points in 13 of the Eagles’ last 15 games. Going into this weekend’s series against Providence, Taber has 10 goals and 17 assists overall, and leads Hockey East in league scoring with 20 points. BC (13-7-5) currently sits second in Hockey East, just 2 points behind UConn with nine games remaining.

“My teammates are getting in the right places,” said Taber. “I have awesome linemates in Caroline Goffredo and Sammy Smigliani and we’re always looking out for each other.”

Taber’s most recent clutch goal came in Tuesday’s Beanpot consolation game. With less than two minutes left in regulation, her tally sent the game into overtime.

“She’s a special hockey player,” said BC coach Katie Crowley. “As a freshman, to put that puck in when there was a lot of pressure on her, I was really impressed with that and how she’s played all year.”

Could Taber and her fellow talented rookies — Molly Jordan and Julia Pellerin — be the cornerstones of BC’s return to national prominence? It looks like it, but Taber is just concerned with now.

“I’m taking it day by day and game by game,” she said.

Dazzling debut

In just her second start for Harvard, sophomore Emily Davidson backstopped the Crimson in their biggest game of the year, the Beanpot consolation. Her 39-save performance led to a 2-2 regulation tie and her stops in all four rounds of the shootout led Harvard to a shootout victory.

Davidson’s confidence built after she led her team to a 2-1 win Friday against RPI, making 25 saves filling in for injured starter Alex Pellicci. Harvard coach Laura Bellamy was encouraged by the performance and gave Davidson the start in Tuesday’s Beanpot game. She didn’t show any nerves when faced by BC’s sharpshooters.

“The team played super hard in front of me, and that gave me the confidence to build off of,” said Davidson.

She even felt secure enough to do a poke-check on a BC chance in the shootout, a move that didn’t go unnoticed by Bellamy, a former Harvard goalie herself.

“She just battles in there,” said Bellamy. “She fights. To have a goalie do a poke-check on a shootout — it takes a certain amount of confidence to do that. She just rose to the occasion.”

O’Brien tops again

Milton’s Casey O’Brien, playing for Wisconsin, was named WCHA Forward of the Week for a second consecutive time after a 5-point weekend (1 goal, 4 assists). It also lifted her to the 150-career-point mark, the 15th Badgers player to reach it … In October, Merrimack pulled off a 1-0 win against Northeastern, starting some adversity for the Huskies and giving the Warriors hope for the season. With the teams resuming their season series this weekend, fates have changed for both. Beanpot champion Northeastern is playing its most complete hockey of the season, while Merrimack has lost six of eight dating back to Dec. 1.

