‘This might be the craziest game I’ve ever played:’ Jaylen Hunter-Coleman (36 points) wearily replies after Charlestown’s chaotic double-overtime triumph over Burke in a Boston City League thriller

It took two overtimes, a few lucky bounces, and a whole lot of faith, but the 10th-ranked Townies were finally able to let out their emotions after outlasting No. 9 Burke, 94-84, in a chaotic Boston City League showdown Wednesday night at Charlestown High. With a noticeable limp in his gait after playing all 40 minutes, Charlestown guard Jaylen Hunter-Coleman summed up the thriller with a short and sweet review.

CHARLESTOWN — Jaylin Williams-Crawford stood at the foul line and prepared to sink the clinching free throws for the Charlestown boys’ basketball team as a loud and unified chant of “C-Town” filled the gymnasium.

“This might be the craziest game I’ve ever played,” said Hunter-Coleman, who scored 36 points.

Let’s start at the end of regulation.

With the score tied, 61-61, with 1.8 seconds left, Burke had the ball under its own basket. The Bulldogs drew a play for All-Scholastic guard Jaeden Roberts to receive the ball on the left wing and shoot a jumper. But as Roberts made his cut, he was fouled.

A lethal shooter who surpassed 1,000 career points Monday, Roberts is typically money from the foul stripe. But he missed the first, then the second rattled around the rim and fell out, sending the game to overtime.

“It was faith,” said Charlestown coach Hugh Coleman. “Jaeden is an unbelievable scorer and the ball just bounced our way.”

More madness ensued in the first overtime. With three Burke starters fouled out, the Townies were seemingly in control, up 78-75, with five seconds left. Looking for the equalizer, the Bulldogs pushed up court and Denilson Fanfan attempted a tying 3-pointer from the right corner. The shot was blocked, but the ball squirted back to Fanfan.

From the same spot, the senior guard flung a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer. It swished the net and set off pandemonium as Burke players and fans rushed the court, mobbing Fanfan.

But Charlestown finally pulled away in double overtime. Williams-Crawford (37 points, 17 rebounds) converted a pair of finishes inside and Jordany Mak splashed a right-wing triple for enough separation. The victory gave the Townies (8-1, 5-0) sole possession of first place in the City League and avenged last year’s loss to the Bulldogs in the City Championship.

“This game meant a lot to us,” said Hunter-Coleman. “I knew I had to be in the zone and help this team win. For the guys that returned, this meant everything.”

Burke (8-3, 4-2) led 48-32 in the third quarter before the Townies embarked on their fourth quarter run behind the powerful drives of Hunter-Coleman. The Bulldogs’ full-court press created problems all game, but also caused foul trouble as 53 fouls were called between the two teams.

Roberts (23 points) actually fouled out with five minutes left in regulation, but the scorer’s table failed to notify the referees until the first overtime, so Roberts continued to play. Even in defeat, first-year Burke coach Joe Chatman was proud his team’s fight. The City powers will meet again Feb. 8 in Dorchester.

“We played really hard against one of the best teams around,” said Chatman. “It was great for our guys. We make a couple free throws down the stretch and we win. But we’ll be ready to play them again.”