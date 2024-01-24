Triton wrestling goes to City Hall and wins the ‘Debate,’ clinching the Cape Ann League title

Aylward learned to love wrestling in the River Rivals youth program, which is building back its numbers after COVID-19. The teams hope the event sparks more interest in wrestling, and that one day there will be enough athletes for Newburyport and Pentucket to each have their own teams.

In the first ever wrestling match in Newburyport, Triton bested Pentucket/Newburyport, 54-29, in the “River Rivals Great Debate.” The Vikings (15-1) clinched the Cape Ann League with the win.

With spectators at floor-level and up in the balconies of Newburyport City Hall, Douglas Aylward recorded a second-period pin, his “full circle moment.”

“I’m doing what I can to give back to River Rivals, to Triton, the sport,” said Aylward, a 215-pound senior. “I’ve always thought of the health of the sport, and I want other kids to benefit from the sport in the way that I did.”

Multiple wrestlers from each team grew up with River Rivals, as the program includes kids who attend school in Georgetown, Pentucket, Triton, and Newburyport.

“I was a part of that program for my first seven years of wrestling, taught me great great things,” Aylward said. “They have great people there who work with everybody.”

It was last summer that coach Shawn McElligott walked into City Hall and thought this event could be possible. He talked with Wakefield coach Ross Ickes, whose program battles their “Brawl in the Hall” against Melrose each year, and Ickes said to run with the idea.

“It was awesome, it’s what I wanted,” said McElligott of the event. “It was great to see it come together. I’m getting all positive vibes from Pentucket, both sides seem very happy.”

The Vikings had nine winners on the day, including junior 138-pounder Brian Quam, who turned a close match into a pin.

“I thought it was awesome,” Quam said. “Especially in the [City] Hall at Newburyport, especially it being the first one that ever was here. The atmosphere was awesome, everyone on the balcony, the parents, the supporters in general.

“I would love it if they continue doing this.”