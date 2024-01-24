‘We’ve had, I would say, sort of like a twin connection:’ Methuen’s Bella Medeiros has forged a special bond with her No. 1 fan, her inspiration, her older sister, Olivia

“I couldn’t even be doing anything, and I would still hear her in the back of my head: ‘Good job, Bella!’” Bella said. “Even if I’m not even doing anything, I love being able to hear her just continue to support me.”

When the Rangers play, fans can typically hear her shouting encouragement while wearing her No. 10 jersey. The cheers are often directed toward her twin sister, starting guard Bella Medeiros , and they can come at unexpected times.

Olivia was born with hypoplasia of the corpus callosum — the nerves connecting the left and right sides of her brain are thinner than usual.

Doctors initially believed she would never walk or talk. Olivia has shattered those expectations but still faces serious mental and physical development challenges. She needs help dressing and showering, and cannot read or write. She has a 1-on-1 assistant at Methuen, and though she’s grown into a talkative person, communicating effectively isn’t always easy.

But Olivia is thriving as a high school student, powered by a unique bond with her twin. Bella is her inspiration and the Rangers are a source of joy, and in return, Bella says Olivia has helped her become a more empathetic person. Olivia loves to watch basketball — only if her sister is playing — and her favorite pastime is going to a Methuen game.

“We probably answer the same question about 50 times, without exaggeration: ‘Is there a game tomorrow?’” said their father, Troy.

Bella, a defensive-oriented guard who also plays soccer and softball, has grown up as the protector for her older (by one minute) sister. Dating back to elementary school, she would frequently pop into Olivia’s classes to check on her, and still does today. Bella can cheer Olivia up quickly with an impromptu dance or song.

“ ‘We’ve had, I would say, sort of like a twin connection, where I’ve kind of understood her more than a lot of people’ Methuen junior guard Bella Medeiros, on her relationship with her older twin sister, Olivia, who was born with mental and physical developmental challenges

Methuen's Bella Medeiros (left, No. 3) leads her twin sister, Olivia, (right, No. 10) through the line to greet the referees during player introductions before a recent home game against Andover. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

“We’ve had, I would say, sort of like a twin connection, where I’ve kind of understood her more than a lot of people,” Bella said. “When I was with other people and she would say something, and they wouldn’t know what she said, then I would get it right away as if it was a normal conversation.”

When they drive home together from school, they often stop at Dunkin,’ where Bella buys Olivia “coffee” in the form of ice water.

“I really love it, because me being the youngest sibling, being able to do that for her — it makes me feel more of an older sister than I already feel with her,” she said.

Olivia joined Methuen’s unified basketball team for the first time this past fall. It was an exciting but anxious endeavor for the family since Olivia would be playing with physically stronger peers. The team brought out a smaller basketball hoop for her to score on. Ryan Middlemiss, who coaches both the high school and unified teams, saw Olivia communicate her joy however she could.

“The assistant teachers, they would say how excited she’s been for the game,” he said. “She would make the nonverbal — or even little verbal cues that she could give — that she was so excited for the game that day, and it would reflect in her behavior in school.”

“I love being able to see her get the ball,” Bella added. “She doesn’t really dribble. She just kind of bounces it off of her leg, and she’s got a big smile on her face that would light up literally any room.”

“ ‘I hear her saying like my name, some other kids on the team’s names, and it really just gives us another like boost of energy.’ Methuen senior Samantha Pfeil, on Olivia Medeiros' vocal team support

Oliva Medeiros (left) cheers on her younger twin sister, Bella, a junior guard on the Methuen girls' basketball team. "the Methuen team from the bench during their game against Andover in Methuen, Mass., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe) Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Olivia’s enthusiasm and spontaneity at Methuen games can be a welcome stress reliever for the 7-4 Rangers. Senior Samantha Pfeil, a returning Globe All-Scholastic forward, remembers one time the team couldn’t help but laugh when Olivia broke the silence in the gym by cheering while Bella was shooting a free throw.

“I hear her saying like my name, some other kids on the team’s names, and it really just gives us another like boost of energy,” Pfeil said. “We know we’re not just playing for ourselves; we’re playing for our families and for Olivia.”

Pfeil also notices the warm hugs Bella gives her sister when they’re together, and how that care has translated to her impact on the team.

“Bella is one of the most selfless people I know,” she said. “She’s all about other people, always pulling each other up. I think she’s probably the most energetic girl on the team and always looking to pick people up, and always the loudest on the court.”

“ ‘Olivia has been really the rubber band to bond us all together.’ Methuen junior guard Bella Medeiros, on the impact her sister has had on her immediate family off the basketball court, and the family she's made on it.

Battling for position under the boards with Andover's Arissa Dorelas on Tuesday night, Bella Medeiros delivers dogged defense for Methuen. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Troy and Melanie Medeiros have lived through tragedy raising a child; Ava Medeiros passed away in 2004 at four months old following a battle with epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic skin disease. But their twins, plus older siblings Devin and McKenzie, continue to provide inspiration.

“Olivia has been really the rubber band to bond us all together,” Bella said. “Us being able to come together, and just shower her with love and help and whatever she needs, I feel like it has definitely brought us a lot closer as a family, to be able to understand her all together.”

Olivia Medeiros loves being an active participant during player introductions before Methuen girls' basketball games. "We probably answer the same question about 50 times, without exaggeration: ‘Is there a game tomorrow?’” said her father, Troy. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Courtside chatter

▪ Deep and defensive-minded Bourne is off to its best start in at least a decade.

The Lady Canalmen (9-0), fresh off a 42-39 triumph over Old Rochester on Tuesday, are currently seventh in the Division 4 power ratings. Bourne went 4-7 in 2020-21, won 13 games two years ago, and finished 18-4 last winter while advancing to the Round of 16.

This year’s group, averaging 63.7 points per game while allowing just 28.3, brings back its top nine from last season. Fourth-year coach Steve Wenzelcq is encouraged by the core’s continuity and togetherness.

“We’re still a fairly young team that’s been playing together for quite some time,” Wenzel said. “They’re developing a chemistry that you can see when you watch them play. They’re off to a great start.”

Junior captain Paige Medacq is leading the South Coast Conference in scoring (20.8 ppg.) for the second straight season at 20.8 per game while shooting 43 percent from 3-point range. McKinley Wenzel,cq also a junior guard and the coach’s daughter, is at 11.5 points per game and leading the Lady Canalmen in assists and plus/minus.

Volleyball sisters Elenacq and Nola Timocq have taken their overpowering play to the basketball court. Sophomore Raeghan Blakecq is has an engine with a relentless motor, and sophomore Aubrey Francecq leads the team with 5.1 steals per game and loves locking down the opposition’s best player.

“It’s nice to look at, when you can walk in the locker room and be 9-0, but realistically, you’re about halfway through your season,” Steve Wenzel said. “A lot of games to go.”

▪ When Jasmyn Cooper scored her 1,000th point Friday, her Noble & Greenough teammates mobbed her underneath the basket and showered her with love.

Cooper, a junior wing, then emerged from the pack with a sign that read: “You are kind, you are smart, you are strong” and jogged over to the sideline. There, she embraced Ava Marie Blazis, the 5-year-old niece of former assistant coach Johanna Annunziata, who is bravely battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

For Cooper, as exciting as the milestone was, she was even more honored to share the moment with Ava and bring the motto of “bigger than yourself” to life. The Bulldogs (15-0), who have established themselves as one of the top teams in the country, wore her name on their backs during warmups and played with Ava in mind.

“Hitting 1K is a huge accomplishment, but I’m prouder to say that I hit 1K for Ava,” said Cooper, who was a starter on the Division 2 state championship Oliver Ames squad in 2022. “Truly embodying that basketball is more than just a game. It’s an outlet to express appreciation to others, and to highlight that we all should be playing for something or someone who we are inspired by.”

▪ Pingree’s Bella Vaz, a Saint Anselm-bound senior guard, also hit 1,000 career points.

Trevor Hass contributed to this story.





Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.