Amherst is ‘where it all began’ for Oscar nominee Jeffrey Wright

Amherst College congratulated its famous alum on X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday, which caught the actor’s eye online. Wright responded to the post by reminiscing about his time at the Massachusetts college, writing that the school’s black box theater at Fayerweather Hall is “where it all began” for him.

Jeffrey Wright celebrated his first career Oscar nomination this week, with the “American Fiction” star earning a nod this year for best actor.

Wright, a native of Washington D.C., originally attended Amherst College to study political science, with the intent to become a lawyer, according to a 2020 interview with Reuters. He dove headfirst into acting his junior year after seeing a college theater show.

“I was kind of fearful of it, but it was quietly kind of whispering to me,” Wright told Variety in 2021 about taking his first acting class. Wright also noted that Kevin Frazier, who adapted Wallace Terry’s “Bloods,” gave him his first shot at acting while at Amherst with a monologue in the play, saying, “That was the first thing that I ever did.”

While speaking with the LA Times about his Oscar nomination for “American Fiction,” which filmed in Boston, Wright praised the movie’s director, Cord Jefferson, costar Sterling K. Brown, and composer Laura Karpman.

“It’s acknowledgment from my peers and the academy that the work is good,” Wright said of the nomination. “I’m particularly pleased that the film was recognized and Cord’s work and Sterling’s and Laura’s — and really everyone who contributed to this film. The thing that I have come absolutely to adore about making movies is that they are collaborative.”

