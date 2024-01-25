Hasty Pudding’s Woman of the Year ceremony delayed due to ‘unforeseen conflicts’

The streets of Harvard Square will be a bit quieter on Friday, as Hasty Pudding’s 2024 Woman of the Year ceremony has been postponed.
According to a Hasty Pudding Theatricals spokesperson, tomorrow’s originally scheduled festivities — including the annual roast and parade through Cambridge — will now take place at a later date because of a “few unforeseen conflicts.” The Harvard University theater organization’s preview of its 175th show, “Heist Heist Baby,” has also been delayed.
“While we will miss our woman of the year this weekend, she is committed to finding an alternative date to parade her through the streets of Harvard Square and roast her on the Farkas Hall stage during the course of our run,” a spokesperson told the Globe over email.
A rescheduled date has not been officially announced yet, nor have the identities of this year’s Woman of the Year and Man of the Year honorees. The show’s premiere, as well as the Man of the Year ceremony, are still scheduled to take place on Friday, Feb. 2, according to details listed on Hasty Pudding’s website.
Hasty Pudding feted Boston native and “The White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge at last year’s celebration. Meanwhile, “Better Call Saul” actor Bob Odenkirk was tapped as the organization’s 2023 Man of the Year.
Previous Woman of the Year honorees include Julia Roberts, Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Garner, Amy Poehler, and Helen Mirren. Former Man of the Year honorees include Martin Scorsese, Robert Downey Jr., Justin Timberlake, Jay Leno, Neil Patrick Harris, Ryan Reynolds, and Paul Rudd.
