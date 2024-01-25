Hasty Pudding’s Woman of the Year ceremony delayed due to ‘unforeseen conflicts’

The streets of Harvard Square will be a bit quieter on Friday, as Hasty Pudding’s 2024 Woman of the Year ceremony has been postponed.

According to a Hasty Pudding Theatricals spokesperson, tomorrow’s originally scheduled festivities — including the annual roast and parade through Cambridge — will now take place at a later date because of a “few unforeseen conflicts.” The Harvard University theater organization’s preview of its 175th show, “Heist Heist Baby,” has also been delayed.

“While we will miss our woman of the year this weekend, she is committed to finding an alternative date to parade her through the streets of Harvard Square and roast her on the Farkas Hall stage during the course of our run,” a spokesperson told the Globe over email.