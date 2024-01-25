From ‘The Sopranos’ to ‘Succession’: Ranking the 10 best HBO drama series

The channel has certainly been a major force in comedy, too, from “Sex and the City” and “Veep” to “Silicon Valley” and “Barry.” And it has dominated the world of miniseries since 1998, with shining examples such as “From the Earth to the Moon,” “The Corner,” “Band of Brothers,” “Angels in America,” “Chernobyl,” and “Watchmen.” HBO’s commitment to giving writers and producers creative leeway has led to all kinds of remarkable and trend-setting television, while attracting the kinds of Hollywood stars who once saw TV as a step backward.

At the Emmys a few weeks ago, “Succession” walked away with most of the major drama awards — best show, best actor, best actress, best supporting actor, best writing, and best directing. It was yet another HBO show of strength, proof that the cable channel has maintained its magic touch across the decades, after its first drama nominations for “The Sopranos” in 1999. Despite the influx of TV outlets, despite the quantity of annual releases that have led to the Peak TV era, despite the transient nature of creative excellence, HBO has remained a goldmine of extraordinary dramas.

But let’s stick to longform drama series, where HBO has possibly pushed the envelope most of all. With their weekly release format, HBO’s dramas still grab viewers enough to become appointment TV in an on-demand era. HBO is one of the few outlets that’s still able to maintain the old-school water-cooler monoculture.

Here’s a ranking of my 10 favorite HBO dramas, not including “The Last of Us” or any others that have only had one season so far.

Natasha Rothwell and Murray Bartlett in "The White Lotus." Mario Perez/HBO

10. “The White Lotus” (2021- )

Mike White, the creator, writer, and director of this satirical anthology whodunit, found a great way to poke fun at wealthy, ugly Americans by capturing them on vacation, bullying the help and mixing with the wrong people, all against the backdrop of the most beautiful places on Earth. It’s “Fantasy Island” gone very wrong, with each season revolving around a mysterious death and some dimensional but often highly unlikeable characters. With his intelligent dialogue, White is unsparing, just as he was in his HBO comedy “Enlightened,” as the one percent deals with race, class, gender tensions, and sexual politics. And his casting — Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Molly Shannon, and, next season, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, and Jason Isaacs — is impeccable.

Kevin McKidd (left) and Ray Stevenson in "Rome." Franco Biciocchi/HBO

9. “Rome” (2005-07)

This visually spectacular two-season series — about the political chess match between Julius Caesar and the powers that be in 52 B.C. — is a sword-and-sandals epic with British accents and formal-sounding dialogue. It is also a hard-R-rated soap opera, with a sexual primitivism that would make Sigmund Freud plotz. The Alexis Carrington character is the unapologetically amoral Atia, played with scene-stealing coldness by Polly Walker, who at one point is heard telling Cleopatra, “Die screaming, you pig-spawned trollop.” The familiar historical material, with legendary names such as Brutus and Mark Antony, is juicy, and so is the fictional story line about two odd-couple soldiers (Kevin McKidd and Ray Stevenson) who return home after many years in the war. “Rome” isn’t as psychologically complex as many HBO series, but it’s a thoroughly engrossing and transporting trip.

Keith Carradine (left) and Timothy Olyphant in "Deadwood." SAM EMERSON/HBO, Sam Emerson

8. “Deadwood” (2004-06)

Nope, not your father’s horse opera. David Milch’s “Deadwood” turns the Western genre into a kind of Shakespearean dramaturgy filled with unforgettable characters and plenty of moral turbulence. It has the usual quest for gold, dirty brothels, and saloon drunks; it also has pigs who dine on the latest dead body and characters you can smell just by looking at them in their dirt-caked clothes. The realism is stunning, and so is the acting by Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane, Molly Parker, and Robin Weigert, whose Calamity Jane is a whiskey-soaked, emotionally loose cannon. Taking Robert Altman’s “McCabe and Mrs. Miller” and running with it, Milch gave us the cruel collusion between human nature and a town without laws.

From left: Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington, and Emilia Clarke in "Game of Thrones." Helen Sloan/Associated Press

7. “Game of Thrones” (2011-19)

It was a freak of TV nature that this genre show, with its fire-breathing dragons, frosty zombies, and “Mad Max” drag, became a TV colossus and a rare example of appointment TV. But the quasi-medieval fantasy series focuses on character and human nature, on generational legacy, and on the oppression of women, enough to have drawn massive mainstream audiences — at times some 30 million viewers per episode — into the fold. “Game of Thrones” reinvents fantasy, in some ways, by infusing everything with a moral complexity often lacking in the genre, which too often breaks down into good versus bad, dark versus light. The plotting, at least until the final season, is twisty and compelling, the acting is consistently rousing, and the sprawl is awesome.

Harold Perrineau in "Oz." The Boston Globe - The Boston Gl/Boston Globe

6. “Oz” (1997-2003)

This stark, explosive prison series, HBO’s first hour-long drama, is as gritty and spiky as anything I’ve ever seen on TV. Before Tony Soprano, before Walter White, the folks on “Oz” were taking a deep dive into the deep waters of TV anti-heroism. The actors are willing to do anything — no matter how offensive or obscene — in service of their troubled characters. Body parts, body fluids, racial and ethnic hatred, rape, you name it, this drama shows it, which is probably why it and the extraordinary cast — including Eamonn Walker, Christopher Meloni, Rita Moreno, Dean Winters, Lee Tergesen, J.K. Simmons — were wrongly ignored by the Emmys throughout the run of the show. Shrewdly and effectively, creator-writer Tom Fontana turns Oswald State Correctional Facility into a claustrophobic microcosm of America’s warring racial, ethnic, class, and religious factions, a melting pot that boils over every week. In some ways, alas, it was ahead of its time.

Michael K. Williams in "The Wire." Paul Schiraldi Photography

5. “The Wire” (2002-08)

I know there are many fans who’d put this drama in the top spot. And I get it. From David Simon, it’s a complex, expansive crime series set in Baltimore that is also a portrait of the flawed justice system in this country. Crammed with characters, it takes us from the crooked drug dealers on the corners — many of them kids hiding behind gangsta armor — to the crooked folks at City Hall. As a social critic, Simon has a general unwillingness to make the viewers’ experience easy, and that quality is all over “The Wire,” from the coded language that the street characters use to the very complex plotting. It’s challenging, rewarding TV.

Mia Wasikowska in "In Treatment." HBO

4. “In Treatment” (2008-10)

I think this is one of the great unacknowledged highlights of the Golden Era of TV. It manages to make talk therapy into deep, engaging drama without ever being tedious or going over the top. A spectacular Gabriel Byrne is the therapist, Paul, and his clients across the three seasons include Josh Charles, Blair Underwood, Hope Davis, John Mahoney, Debra Winger, Dane DeHaan, and Mia Wasikowska in her breakthrough role as a depressed teen gymnast. Each of the many half-hour episodes beautifully recreates a session, like a tight little one-act play, with one session a week devoted to Paul’s therapy with his therapist, played by Dianne Wiest. Byrne is masterful, despite sitting still for much of the series, and so is the camerawork, which turns a single room into a world of pain and healing. The reboot season with Uzo Aduba during the pandemic is OK, but it’s lacking in the nuance that made the original so fine.

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in "Succession." David M. Russell/HBO

3. “Succession” (2018-23)

I continually hear from readers who dislike this show, about wealthy people fighting for control of a media conglomerate, for its lack of good or moral characters. What can I say? I enjoy watching baddies and rogues, especially when they’re as brilliantly sarcastic and as driven by betrayals and patricidal urges as this gang. The nihilistic power-mongering of the Roy family is deeply amusing, as they lick their chops at the smell of weakness and manipulate American politics for their own benefit. Wisely, creator Jesse Armstrong ended “Succession” after four seasons rather than overstaying like other shows, and the final arrangement of the Roys in the game of thrones was a model of pitch-black irony. “Succession” holds a special appeal for word people, since the dialogue is packed with wit and allusions.

The Fisher family — Michael C. Hall, Lauren Ambrose, Frances Conroy, and Peter Krause — in "Six Feet Under." Tracy Bennett/HBO via AP

2. “Six Feet Under” (2001-05)

I can’t think of a TV show that has so frankly and consistently portrayed death and grief. Yes, TV’s crime shows are crammed with dead bodies, the organs spilling out of them like rotting fruit from a horn. But on “Six Feet Under,” a family drama centered on Fisher & Sons Funeral Home in L.A., the deaths were occasions for rich interpersonal conflict, deep self-reflection, brutal honesty, gallows humor, and sorrow. Creator Alan Ball’s characters were complex and original, including Rachel Griffiths’s brilliant masseuse, Michael C. Hall’s gay Christian fighting against his own doormat issues, and Lauren Ambrose’s rebellious, self-aware teen. If any of them had been seen on TV before, they hadn’t been constructed with such smart psychological layering. And the finale? The best ever made.

From left: Tony Sirico, Steve Van Zandt, James Gandolfini, Michael Imperioli, and Vincent Pastore in "The Sopranos." Anthony Neste/Associated Press

1. “The Sopranos” (1999-2007)

Well of course. Freed by HBO from the standards of the networks and the dumbing down so beloved by advertisers, David Chase came up with TV’s finest hour. He delivered a series that pushes the overworked mob genre into the present tense, thanks to a gang of unromanticized thugs and a psychological point of view teased out during Tony’s therapy sessions. This TV masterpiece was the first series to usher viewers into the previously unexplored realm of cable, and it began a streak of prestige TV that continues to today. It heralded an era in which characters were so well-drawn that we could discuss them as if they were real. The show holds up beautifully 25 years after its premiere, thanks to the fresh, funny writing and a once-in-a-lifetime cast led by the magnetic James Gandolfini.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.