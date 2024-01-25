For Holocaust Remembrance Day, eight eloquent memorials in art, media, literature

With recommendations from Jeremy Eichler, author of “ Time’s Echo ,” which recently received three National Jewish Book Awards (History, Holocaust book, and Jewish Book of the Year); and Laurel Leff, a published Holocaust historian who teaches a course entitled “America and the Holocaust” at Northeastern University, here are eight books, movies, television shows, and classical compositions to reflect on.

In 2005, the United Nations officially declared Jan. 27 International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The date, which falls on the anniversary of Soviet troops liberating the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp, is meant to both honor the victims of the Holocaust and spread awareness.

“Survival in Auschwitz” by Primo Levi (1947)

According to Leff, Italian author, chemist and Holocaust survivor Primo Levi’s writing is “the gold standard.” His memoir “Survival in Auschwitz” presents a brutally raw retelling of his stay as a prisoner at the extermination camp, taking readers directly through the timeline of events between deportation to Auschwitz and Soviet troops arriving on Jan. 27, 1945. “Nothing about the way he depicts events is superficial,” said Leff, adding that despite the memoir’s incredibly graphic nature, Levi’s perceptiveness and strong writing sensibilities somehow make his story digestible. “He is such a reliable narrator in the most profound sense that you don’t mind being in his head and experiencing what he’s experiencing.”

“A Survivor From Warsaw, Op. 46” by Arnold Schoenberg (1948)

Written for a narrator, men’s chorus, and orchestra, this brief composition by Schoenberg was one of the first musical memorials to commemorate victims of the Holocaust, according to Eichler. With readings detailing a scene from a concentration camp and an atonal musical swell building to a sour rendition of the Shema, its harshness creates an unmistakable sense of tension and despair. “This was musical dissonance holding up a mirror to social dissonance represented by the Second World War and the Holocaust,” said Eichler. “This piece’s aesthetic can sound dated, but the work as a whole is still compelling because of the stories that its history opens up.”

“The Pianist” (2002)

The 2002 film, based on the survival of Polish pianist Wladyslaw Szpilman in the Warsaw Ghetto, has garnered many accolades — and netted Adrien Brody an Oscar win for best actor. Leff said its acting performances and commitment to the single story of Szpilman breeds a film that’s harrowing, beautiful, and truthful. Some Holocaust films, she said, use the atrocity as an emotional crutch, losing some factual accuracy in the process. “I think what ‘The Pianist’ does so well is it finds a way between those two things without falsifying the experience,” she noted. “It is a pretty accurate depiction, although you never lose sight of it being an artistic representation.”

“Our Will to Live” by Mark Ludwig and Viktor Ullmann (2022)

While composer Viktor Ullmann was held in the concentration camp of Terezín, his deep appreciation of the arts did not cease. “Our Will to Live” presents a collection of 26 essays and criticisms by Ullmann, all written while in Terezín. According to Eichler, who covered the book for the Globe in 2022, each piece was prompted by different events around the camp, from Mozart stage productions to a children’s choir performance. “It’s incredibly moving as a kind of testament to the human imperative to create, and to draw strength from creativity, during these unimaginable times,” he said. “These kinds of works help us forge these much deeper and more textured connections to earlier eras.”

“Different Trains” by Steve Reich (1988)

Written for string quartet and tape, this minimalist composition by Steve Reich features snippets of real testimony from Holocaust survivors, the recordings of which are altered and looped to match the intonation and pitches of the different instruments. Over the course of approximately 25 minutes, the tape recordings slowly drop out, leaving just the strings to “bear the ghosted impressions of the original survivors’ testimony,” according to Eichler. “It makes powerfully visible the often abstract ways in which art can take on the shape of living memory and then carry it forward once the living memory is gone,” he said.

“Memory Unearthed” by Henryk Ross (2015)

Henryk Ross photographed the ghetto police escorting residents for deportation, taken between 1942 and 1944. Henryk Ross/Courtesy Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

This photo exhibit, which made a stop at the Museum of Fine Arts in 2017 and was published as a book in 2015, showcases the work of Henryk Ross, a Jewish photographer who was held in the Lódz Ghetto in Poland. Ross was required by the Nazis to take identification photos of his fellow Jewish prisoners, but with his extra film, he secretly documented people going about their lives amid the ghetto’s wretched conditions. “It captures them in their circumstances — huddled in decrepit apartments, hunched over machines, dragging cartloads of human feces — but also in their humanity,” Leff noted via email. “Each subject is a person, not just someone who is having horrible things done to them.”

“A Small Light” (2023)

This National Geographic miniseries now streaming on Hulu presents a unique perspective in the very well-documented story of Anne Frank: that of Miep Gies, the Dutch woman who helped shelter the Frank family. The eight-episode series shows how Gies, her husband, Jan, and others protected the Franks for two years after Germany invaded the Netherlands. “It makes you begin to understand the pressures that people in occupied countries felt in terms of helping Jews,” said Leff. “You see other people who are not behaving as nobly, and you begin to understand how much courage it took to help the Franks.”

“Austerlitz” by W.G. Sebald (2001)

German author and Holocaust survivor W.G. Sebald’s final book before his passing follows Jacques Austerlitz, a Jewish boy who is sent away to England from Czechoslovakia in 1939. Following the war, he goes on a journey across Europe to discover the fate of his birth parents, both of whom were deported to concentration camps. “It’s headier than other kinds of Holocaust works,” said Leff, “but in a really deep and interesting way.” Though the book is historical fiction, Leff said, it nebulously infuses Sebald’s personal life into the story. “All of his novels are really great,” she said. “They have elements of nonfiction that are part of the story so you’re not really sure — in a good way — whether this is fictionalized or this is more coming from his experience.”









Henry Bova can be reached at henry.bova@globe.com.