How ‘Saltburn’ — and Barry Keoghan’s nude dance — resurrected a 23-year-old song and turned it into an American hit

“My relationship with the song is great, I perform it all the time — it’s been the song that people associate the most with me,” Ellis-Bextor told Billboard. “But to have it having this little wild adventure on the charts is actually bonkers.”

The song turned Ellis-Bextor into a star globally, but Americans were denied the guilty, bubbly pleasure of “Murder on the Dancefloor.” Now, at long last, Ellis-Bextor’s signature song is getting the love it deserves in this country thanks to its inclusion in a critical scene in “Saltburn.”

In 2001, British diva Sophie Ellis-Bextor dominated pop charts around the globe with a delicious slice of Euro-disco called “Murder on the Dancefloor.” The song was a staple at clubs and radio everywhere — except in the United States — where it never managed to crack the Billboard Hot 100.

Advertisement

The song (spoiler ahead) gets prime placement in a scene that finds social climber Oliver Quick (played by Barry Keoghan) spinning and strutting in the buff with triumphant choreography through an English country manor. It’s a memorable scene, made more memorable by Keoghan’s full-frontal nudity and his character’s unorthodox way of ingratiating himself into a monied family. Ellis-Bextor couldn’t have asked for a better way to re-introduce her killer hit to a US audience. The song has even been re-released internationally on vinyl.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“Murder” finally cracked the Billboard chart with a tentative debut at number 98 earlier this month. The following week, it leapt 40 places to number 58, where it sits this week. It’s the kind of comeback that would have left Casey Kasem cheering. In the United Kingdom, the song roared back into the Top 10.

The song is TikTok catnip. Videos show rich kids prancing through their own lavish homes to Ellis-Bextor’s song (thankfully fully clothed). Fittingly, Paris Hilton has made her own “Murder on the Dancefloor” TikTok.

Advertisement

Barry Keoghan in a scene from "Saltburn." Uncredited/Associated Press

If the story of a classic song finding new life thanks to a streaming service sounds familiar, it’s because it’s happened before. Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” found a new audience when it was heavily featured in the fourth season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

The song’s appeal goes beyond Keoghan and “Saltburn.” “Murder,” which was written by Ellis-Bextor and Gregg Alexander (formerly of the band New Radicals) is an irresistible earworm. The fact that the song is turning up 23 years later sounding just as fresh and club-ready as it did at the turn of the millennium is a testament to Ellis-Bextor’s pop prowess. It took more than 20 years, but finally, this gem is getting the American love it deserves.

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.