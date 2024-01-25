Scenes from a career: Remembering Norman Jewison

The more recent of the two occurred in 1987′s romantic comedy classic, “Moonstruck.” After a one-night stand, Ronny (Nicolas Cage) professes his love to Loretta (Cher), his brother’s fiancée. Aghast and full of regret, Loretta demands that they forget the night before. When Ronnie tells her he can’t deny his feelings, Loretta slaps him. Then she slaps him again.

The late Norman Jewison directed two of the greatest slap scenes in movie history. That’s an odd detail to focus on, but hear me out.

“Snap out of it!” she yells.

Cher and Nicolas Cage in "Moonstruck." New York Daily News Archive/NY Daily News via Getty Images

In my opinion, Cher’s delivery of that line cemented her best actress Oscar win. If nothing else, Loretta’s attempt to knock some sense into Ronny is the most memorable moment in “Moonstruck.” Decades later, the scene earned its place in the meme universe.

Twenty years before “Moonstruck,” Jewison directed another scene where a character unexpectedly slapped someone. This time, however, the action had far-reaching consequences, so much so that the scene earned the title “The Slap Heard ‘Round the World.”

In 1967′s “In the Heat of the Night,” Mr. Virgil Tibbs, a Black homicide detective from Philadelphia played by Sidney Poitier, attempts to interrogate Endicott, the richest man in Sparta, Miss. He may have something to do with the murder Tibbs is investigating with Sparta police chief Bill Gillespie (Rod Steiger).

When the racist Endicott realizes he’s being questioned by a Black man, he slaps Tibbs across the face. Immediately, Tibbs slaps Endicott back.

Sidney Poitier, center, plays Virgil Tibbs, a homicide detective from Philadelphia who defends himself against racial bigots in the Deep South, in the 1967 film "In the Heat of the Night." United Artists

“This was the first time in an American movie that a black man had slapped a white man back,” Jewison wrote in his superb 2005 memoir, “This Terrible Business Has Been Good to Me.” “And that fact added to the shock of the scene.”

When Endicott asks what the police chief plans to do about Tibbs going upside his head, Gillespie says, “I don’t know.” Steiger’s conflicted expression, and the way he spins those three words, won him the best actor Oscar.

Rod Steiger (left) and Norman Jewison on the set of "In the Heat of the Night." AP/file

I chose these two scenes because they were the first ones I thought of when I heard Jewison died at his home Saturday at age 97. But his filmography, which spans decades and genres, is full of unforgettable scenes that, quite often, resulted in awards consideration in front of and behind the camera.

Jewison started out directing Harry Belafonte and Judy Garland on television (and helping them receive Emmy nods), before working his way through big-screen heist movies, cultural comedies, social dramas, courtroom thrillers, epic musicals, and the occasional sci-fi actioner.

In his honor, let’s revisit some of his most memorable movie moments.

Director Norman Jewison (right) and star Topol on the set of "Fiddler on the Roof," as seen in "Fiddler's Journey to the Big Screen," a film by Daniel Raim. Zeitgeist Films / Kino Lorber

Jewison directed the film adaptation of the Broadway smash “Fiddler on the Roof,” which became the top-grossing film of 1971. He got the job because the producer thought Norman Jewison was a Jewish son. He wasn’t, but the film is a prime example of the director’s consistent ability to empathize and respectfully depict cultures and races that are not his own.

That skill shows in films like 1984′s “A Soldier’s Story,” adapted from Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “A Soldier’s Play,” set in an all-Black platoon that gave Denzel Washington an early role, and it shows in “Fiddler on the Roof”’s lived-in depiction of the village of Anatevka.

I love the film’s staging of the musical number “Do You Love Me?,” a song where milkman-protagonist Tevye (Topol) asks his wife, Golde (Norma Crane), the titular question. Jewison stages it like a point/counterpoint debate, visually shifting the frame between the two as they stand apart during their duet. At the end of the number, they finally share the screen together in close-up. The way Tevye gently nudges Golde — such a small but grand gesture of affection — never ceases to remind me that I was once a romantic.

(Here’s a good trivia note for you: John Williams won the first of his five Oscars for adapting the score to “Fiddler on the Roof.”)

If your Al Pacino impression includes his “You’re out of order! The whole trial is out of order!” speech, you probably know that it’s from “And Justice for All,” Jewison’s 1979 courtroom drama (those Oscar-nominated words were written by Barry Levinson and Valerie Curtin). This is the movie where Pacino fully and finally committed to the “Screamin’ Al” voice we know and love.

Pacino’s courtroom summation is that film’s familiar highlight, one of the actor’s most recognizable moments — and it earned him his fifth Oscar nomination. For the record, my Pacino imitation uses a line from the beginning of that classic rant: “My client, the Honorable Henry T. Fleming, should go RIGHT TO [BLEEPIN’] JAIL!”

Steve McQueen in 1968's "The Thomas Crown Affair."

Jewison directed some very big movie stars in his career, including Steve McQueen, who played games in both 1965′s “The Cincinnati Kid” and 1968′s“The Thomas Crown Affair.” In the former, it’s poker matches between McQueen and Edward G. Robinson; in the latter, a heist film with McQueen as the criminal mastermind, it’s chess.

Aided by a jazzy, seductive score by Michel Legrand, Haskell Wexler’s gorgeous cinematography, and the incredible chemistry between McQueen and Faye Dunaway, Jewison stages perhaps the sexiest game of chess ever filmed. It’s the film’s most famous scene, and rightfully so.

To be honest, I’ve always found the rest of “The Thomas Crown Affair” to be a massive bore. However, I have much affection for the film’s Oscar-winning theme song, the much-maligned “The Windmills of Your Mind.” I never said I had good taste.

"The Hurricane" star Denzel Washington and director Norman Jewison. Getty Images

A final scene for the boxing movie addict in me: Jewison directed Denzel Washington in 1999′s “The Hurricane,” the film about boxer Rubin “Hurricane” Carter’s wrongful incarceration. He gave Washington one hell of a scene to play. Trapped in solitary confinement, Carter temporarily loses his mind. The scene splinters into several Rubin Carters arguing with each other, and Washington handles each of them flawlessly. It’s terrifying, one of the actor’s finest moments (and, yes, he got an Oscar nomination for it).

I wish I could have been in the audience at the Blackest theater possible when Mr. Tibbs slapped the taste out of the Southern establishment’s mouth, just to be swept up in the rapturous response it created.

I do have a consolation prize, though: In 2019, I did a Q&A with John Patrick Shanley, who won the Oscar for writing “Moonstruck.” We showed the film beforehand, and I sat next to Shanley. It was a real joy to hear him laugh as riotously as the rest of the audience at the jokes he had written, jokes executed by a great cast under the direction of the legendary Norman Jewison.

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.