‘Stand Up If You’re Here Tonight’ defies definition, and that’s a very good thing

It’s funny. It’s somber. It’s as baffling as free-association poetry. It’s as direct as a punch in the gut. It’s sweeping to the point of grandiosity. It’s minutely particularized. It’s a one-man show until it isn’t.

But John Kolvenbach’s “Stand Up If You’re Here Tonight” lands about as firmly as possible in the category of, well, uncategorizable.

True originality is rare. Most things are like something else, at least somewhat.

What’s it about? The human condition, I suppose. Or our need to find and maintain a sense of connection during a pandemic whose defining trait has been disconnection, although at no point are the words “pandemic” or “COVID” spoken in “Stand Up If You’re Here Tonight.”

Maybe it’s about how beautiful but heartbreaking life can be — or is it the other way around? Or perhaps it’s about how we need to recognize that all of us are taking in the view while standing on shifting sands?

Our guide through the vagaries of existence and the minutiae of behavior and personality is identified in the program only as Man. He is played by Jim Ortlieb with uncanny poise, given that he’s executing something of a high-wire act, dealing with very tricky material that could go splat in the wrong hands.

When Ortlieb, a rumpled figure, enters the Huntington’s Maso Studio, he hangs up his coat, Mr. Rogers-style, then says to us: “Welcome. Here we are at last.”

Over the next 65 minutes, that word — “Here” — will be repeated roughly 90 times, by my count, and will acquire a particular weight as Ortlieb takes us through an exploration of what it means to be really, truly, here.

While that sounds touchy-feely, it seldom registers that way in performance. Ortlieb and Kolvenbach, who directs this production, take pains to keep us off balance. Some of that has to do with the sheer wit and verbal invention of Kolvenbach’s script. Ortlieb’s monologue abounds in detours and hairpin turns.

Jim Ortlieb performs "Stand Up If You're Here Tonight" at the Maso Studio. Nile Hawver

The attic-like set by Kristine Holmes seems designed to mirror the randomness of memory. It’s crammed with empty picture frames; several chandeliers, one of them askew; a ladder; a couple of trunks; bird cages; a length of rope; a statue of a woman in the style of antiquity; a laundry cart.

“Stand Up If You’re Here Tonight” might well not be to your taste. Be forewarned: There are audience participation bits. I hear you groaning. But those bits somehow feel less obnoxiously intrusive than usual; there’s no humiliation involved. (I was drawn into one, in a limited way, on Wednesday night.)

At various points, Ortlieb has the audience sigh en masse, and sustain a musical note en masse, and clap en masse. But the spell cast by the actor has little to do with any collective enterprise.

Ortlieb has a hard-to-bottle gift for conjuring an aura of intimacy in a roomful of strangers. His comic timing is impeccable, and so is his dramatic timing. Indeed, Ortlieb’s performance contains more emotional shading than one would expect at the beginning of the play. In the blink of an eye he can transition from avuncular geniality — at first he made me think of Dr. Rick from those Progressive Insurance commercials — to gnawing anxiety.

“You and me,” he says, as if his words and ours are fragments of a shared consciousness. “You, unsolved, inconsolable, a stubborn mystery to yourself. And me. Well. I have some news that may surprise you: I can help.”

Ortlieb claims his mother is in the audience and periodically talks to her, as if in a last-ditch effort to make her proud. You may find yourself thinking about your own mother. I did.

Throughout “Stand Up If You’re Here Tonight,” I felt the exhilaration of watching a writer taking a big swing, and a big chance, and delivering.

Kolvenbach’s talent has always been apparent, but I found his earlier works — such as “Mrs. Whitney,” staged in 2012 by Lowell’s Merrimack Repertory Theatre, and “Bank Heist,” presented in 2017 by Gloucester Stage Company — to be close-but-no-cigar propositions.

In my review of “Mrs. Whitney,” I noted that all the characters, from age 20 to 60, talked “in the same rat-a-tat, hyperarticulate, hyperanalytical fashion,” with none of them “able to make it through a sentence without anatomizing each irony or contradiction encountered along the way.” I called it “Aaron Sorkin Syndrome.”

In “Stand Up If You’re Here Tonight,” Kolvenbach speaks to us in a voice all his own.

STAND UP IF YOU’RE HERE TONIGHT

Written and directed by John Kolvenbach. Presented by the Huntington at the Maso Studio, Huntington Theatre, 264 Huntington Ave. Through March 23. Tickets start at $30. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

