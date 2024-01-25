fb-pixel‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’ adaptation arrives in May on Peacock - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’ adaptation arrives in May on Peacock

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated January 25, 2024, 22 minutes ago
Jonah Hauer-King as Lali and Anna Próchniak as Gita in "The Tattooist of Auschwitz."Martin Mlaka/PEACOCK

Few bestsellers go unadapted these days. Coming to Peacock on May 2: A six-episode series based on the 2018 Heather Morris Holocaust novel “The Tattooist of Auschwitz,” which is loosely based on a true story of Slovakian Jew Lali Sokolov, who fell in love with a girl, Gita Furman, he was tattooing at the concentration camp in 1942. Yeah, it doesn’t get less “meet-cute” than that.

Harvey Keitel plays the older Lali, who meets with Morris (Melanie Lynskey) in Melbourne to tell his story. Jonah Hauer-King and Polish actress Anna Próchniak play Lali and Gita as the younger prisoners falling in love. Hauer-King was in the live-action “The Little Mermaid” and PBS’s “World on Fire,” and Próchniak was in PBS’s “Baptiste.”

The series is directed by Israeli film director Tali Shalom-Ezer and it will include music by Hans Zimmer.

Harvey Keitel as the older Lali.Martin Mlaka/PEACOCK

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.

