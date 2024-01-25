‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’ adaptation arrives in May on Peacock

Few bestsellers go unadapted these days. Coming to Peacock on May 2: A six-episode series based on the 2018 Heather Morris Holocaust novel “The Tattooist of Auschwitz,” which is loosely based on a true story of Slovakian Jew Lali Sokolov, who fell in love with a girl, Gita Furman, he was tattooing at the concentration camp in 1942. Yeah, it doesn’t get less “meet-cute” than that.

Harvey Keitel plays the older Lali, who meets with Morris (Melanie Lynskey) in Melbourne to tell his story. Jonah Hauer-King and Polish actress Anna Próchniak play Lali and Gita as the younger prisoners falling in love. Hauer-King was in the live-action “The Little Mermaid” and PBS’s “World on Fire,” and Próchniak was in PBS’s “Baptiste.”