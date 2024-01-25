For those depressed by current politics, Allen Guelzo’s ‘Our Ancient Faith’ provides hope based in history

Of the worries about the gaping fissures in our society: Lincoln healed the country, and his example should assure us. Of the concerns about the low level of contemporary political debate: Lincoln uplifted the country, and his rhetoric should give us comfort. Of the threats about the survival of democratic values in the nation: Lincoln preserved them at a time of greater peril and greater division than in our own time.

Speaking of what he called “a civil war which would complicate the very survival of democracy,” Guelzo reminds us of the 16th president’s struggles. “As president, Lincoln was called upon to preside as the chief elected officer over generals who didn’t know how to win, over draftees who didn’t want to fight, over financiers who feared risk, over journalists who indulged in hysterical invective, and over whites who didn’t want freed slaves to compete with them in the workplace.”

It is impossible to read “Our Ancient Faith” without feeling that Guelzo wrote this book as much for himself as for us, to fortify himself for the 2024 election battle to come; and to share an illuminating and ennobling story with a people short on hope and — just as important and just as troubling — perspective.

“To all those who have despaired of the future or whose lives have been ruined by the failures of the present, I offer this man’s example,” he writes in the very first paragraph of a remarkable Author’s Note that precedes a spare 171 pages of text. “And just as we, as a nation, were once rescued at the last gasp by an intervention so unlooked-for as to defy hope, I take up his principles with the yearning that once again, this last, best hope of earth may yet have a new burst of freedom.”

Here, for example, is Lincoln the emancipator. Lincoln the consummate political theorist. But also Lincoln the ultimate humanitarian, possessed with what so many who concern themselves with saving humanity lack: the human touch — a touch so powerful that Abe Lincoln of Sinking Spring Farm, Ky., may have been the greatest man of his age, or century, or more.

Guelzo argues that Lincoln identified (and identified with) a handful of fundamental elements of democracy, which we might summarize as social mobility (“twenty-five years ago I was a hired laborer, mauling trails, at work in a flat boat”); natural rights and liberty (“There can be no moral right in connection with one man’s making a slave of another”); and optimism about the future based on an understanding of, and an appreciation for, the past (at times of national political challenge, Americans should “take courage to renew the battle which their fathers began”).

Lincoln personified democracy, and, as Guelzo argues, even looked like democracy. “He was as common-looking and homely as a democratic people were themselves common and homely,” he writes.

At the heart of democracy as Lincoln (and Guelzo, too) saw it, was the notion of consent: the consent of people to their government, and the consent of laborers to their toil. It is the marriage of these two that explains the Civil War, and Lincoln’s role in it.

Indeed, consent as the lubricant of democratic government — as the fossil fuel of it, you might otherwise say — is why slavery, as the ultimate denial of consent, was inimical to democracy and was what Lincoln called “a great moral, social and political evil.”

Guelzo sets out how Lincoln believed in an activist government, but a restrained sort of activism. He shows how Lincoln believed in things passionately — democracy, freedom — but eschewed passion in politics; secession, after all, was in Lincoln’s eyes an expression of passion over reason.

The heir to Henry Clay, Lincoln supported internal improvements and signed the Homestead Act and a tariff bill, all possible because the withdrawal of Southern lawmakers from Congress also withdrew the Democratic opposition that would have stymied his policies. All this was, to Lincoln’s mind, how the economy should be structured in a democratic society. “Lincoln’s image of a market economy,” Guelzo argues, “was a system of small producers where the transition from hired laborer to employer seemed to have few obstacles.”

The underpinnings of Lincoln’s ideology were reverence for property, respect for religion, tolerance for others, and enthusiasm for elections. But Lincoln believed that American political and ideological orthodoxies, and the Constitution, were supple, or had to be in times of war. Preservation of the Union required flexibility, and some license to shut down newspapers and arrest dissenters — policies that allowed Lincoln to save the Union but not fully his own reputation for adherence to the rule of law.

Guelzo’s answer: “If the horrors visited upon the nation by its 16th president really had any substance, then what magical powder, sometime between 1865 and now, allowed Americans to resume the use of their democratic faculties?”

Guelzo is clear-eyed about Lincoln, about the apparent contradictions (or, perhaps, complications) in his views about race and slavery, and about the distinction between opposing slavery and disavowing racism. But overall he views Lincoln as a guide for the perplexed of our time.

“A Lincolnian democracy is a democracy which embodies Lincoln’s own virtues — resilience, humility, persistence, work, and dignity,” he writes. “Through the example of Lincoln, democracy can claim to offer people not only order, but decency, even a kind of quiet and unostentatious grandeur.” We could use a little bit of that right about now.

OUR ANCIENT FAITH: Lincoln, Democracy, and the American Experiment

By Allen C. Guelzo

Knopf, 272 pp., $30

David Shribman, for a decade the Globe’s Washington bureau chief, is a nationally syndicated columnist.