Boston Housing Authority, National Grid team up on geothermal project in Dorchester

BHA administrator Kenzie Bok said the idea can be traced back to Wu’s announcement a year ago that the BHA would wean itself off fossil fuels by 2030. BHA officials first considered using air-source heat pumps to replace the aging boiler but found that National Grid’s centralized geothermal proposal would be more cost-efficient.

Mayor Michelle Wu is slated to join officials from the BHA and National Grid at Franklin Field on Thursday to unveil details of a plan to convert the heating system for 129 public housing units there to an electricity-powered geothermal system. The project would replace the 20-year-old gas-fired boiler in use today.

As the Boston Housing Authority works toward an ambitious goal of going fossil-fuel free, its path to success could begin at the Franklin Field complex in Dorchester.

Advertisement

“The first step in going fossil-fuel free is not to put in new fossil fuel infrastructure,” Bok said.

Bok said the project would be done by late 2025. It would involve an estimated 100 geothermal wells, dug as much as 800 feet below the Franklin Field property, taking advantage of the steady 55 degree temperatures in the earth to provide heat in the winter and remove it in the summer. The BHA would also complete interior HVAC system work to retrofit the buildings for this new system. As a result, Bok noted that residents in this seven-building, 165,000-square foot section of the complex would benefit from central cooling as well as central heating, and would no longer need to rely on window AC units to keep cool in the hotter months.

Officials at the BHA and National Grid said the project’s costs have not yet been determined. It would be the second project under a National Grid geothermal pilot program in which the utility is authorized by state regulators to spread the costs across its gas customers in the region. National Grid is currently lining up as many as 40 customers for a similarly-funded geothermal project in Lowell.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Eversource Energy is almost done with a geothermal project of its own in Framingham that will serve 140 residential and business customers around a one mile loop by sometime this spring. The $14 million project, also funded through gas rates, would heat 37 buildings and involve 3 “bore fields” with about 90 wells that extend up to 700 feet into the ground. Residential customers would pay $10 a month for service while commercial customers would pay $21 a month. Eversource said it’s the first utility-scale networked geothermal system in the country that uses the earth’s constant temperature to heat and cool buildings.

At Franklin Field, National Grid New England president Lisa Wieland said the project would help the utility develop a model for other institutional customers, while the Lowell project would help demonstrate how best to reach multiple businesses and residences with one system. National Grid has approval from the state Department of Public Utilities to launch up to four geothermal pilot projects, including the Boston and Lowell projects, and recover the costs from natural gas customers.

“The energy transformation is going to require a lot of collaboration [and] we are looking for opportunities to partner, to determine how best to decarbonize our assets,” Wieland said. “The goals of both projects are really to understand how this technology may enable the energy transformation, what its impacts are going to be, and how affordable it is.”

Advertisement

Likewise, Bok and her team hope to learn some lessons as well, to see how effective geothermal energy could be across the BHA’s portfolio of nearly 60 housing developments. And maybe there will be lessons learned for the rest of the city, particularly as building owners face increased pressure to reduce their carbon footprints.

“It’s a really exciting, groundbreaking partnership,” Bok said. “Franklin Field is going to lead the way for the BHA, and we think Franklin Field and the BHA will lead the way for residential housing converting to geothermal in general for Boston.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.