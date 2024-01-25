CVS wants to serve nearly all your medical needs. Retail woes could derail that plan.

But CVS has become much more than a pharmacy colossus. The company, based in Woonsocket, R.I., has quietly built a conglomerate that deeply influences every part of health care, from insurance and drug pricing to primary care and home medical visits. CVS’s goal is no less than to consolidate the country’s notoriously fragmented health care system into a business that makes lots of money and significantly improves patients’ lives.

CVS Health is perhaps best known for two things. First, there are the comically long receipts that have inspired hundreds of internet memes. And then there’s the ubiquitous presence of its stores. If it seems like there’s a CVS pharmacy on every other block, that’s because the company operates 9,000 stores nationwide, including nearly 500 across Massachusetts.

“Wherever [consumers] turn, however they turn, CVS Health will be there,” CEO Karen Lynch told analysts last month during the company’s annual Investor Day.

But CVS’s vision for now remains largely aspirational. The company faces challenges — some born of its own success — with no easy solutions.

The economics underpinning the company’s core retail business have been eroding. As a result, the company is paradoxically generating record revenues but much smaller profits. CVS has also acknowledged an “unprecedented” labor shortage among pharmacists and other staff, which has led to some customers complaining about longer lines, unanswered phones, and unclean stores.

A CVS pharmacy in Cohasset has a “restroom that’s filthy and frequently out of soap,” said Peter Sexton, an 80-year-old consultant who lives nearby. “We avoid it at all costs.”

Experts say these problems undermine the company’s efforts to forge a sophisticated health care business beyond a chain of stores that sell candy, shampoo, deodorant — and, of course, all manner of pharmaceuticals.

“Health care is about impressions,” said DeAnn Campbell, who heads the retail practice for AAG Consulting in Atlanta and regularly visits CVS stores. “You need an environment that feels clean and safe. If they can’t even clean a bathroom, how can they present themselves as a provider of health care services?”

Michael DeAngelis, a CVS spokesperson, acknowledged a “subset of stores that require additional investment.”

But “any suggestion that there are widespread staffing shortages that prevent us from providing superior service to our customers and patients or keeping our stores and pharmacies clean is not correct,” he said.

DeAngelis also pushed back against the notion that problems at some of its stores undermine its vision of becoming a health care destination.

“Challenges that are specific to retail is not an impediment to our ability to provide high-quality health care delivery and primary care services,” he said.

CVS has come a long way since brothers Stanley and Sidney Goldstein and Ralph Hoagland founded Consumer Value Stores as a health and beauty chain in Lowell more than 60 years ago. Today, the company is the largest pharmacy chain in America, controlling nearly 27 percent of the market.

Since 2000, CVS has rapidly grown its business beyond pharmacy stores thanks to its acquisitions of health insurer Aetna, pharmacy benefit manager Caremark, and urgent care chain MinuteClinic.

Last year, the company paid nearly $20 billion to buy Oak Street Health, which operates primary care clinics in 21 states, and Signify Health, which provides health care services to people’s homes nationwide. Oak Street operates four clinics in Rhode Island.

“They are betting big,” said Loren Anthes, head of external affairs for Yuvo Health, which advises community health centers.

CVS’s vision is to create a vertically integrated health care company, in which its various businesses share data and coordinate care to boost efficiency, improve medical outcomes, and, of course, make money every step of the way. CVS says this system will act as a one-stop shop, streamlining the process for patients to quickly get nonhospital care.

CVS’s plan could work like this: A woman with diabetes picks up medication from a CVS pharmacy. After learning the patient also suffers from joint pain, the pharmacist tells her that her Aetna health plan covers an in-home medical evaluation. A nurse from Signify Health visits her and discovers complications with arthritis. The patient then schedules an appointment with a doctor at Oak Street Health, who then coordinates care with the CVS pharmacist and a rheumatologist.

“It’s the retail-ization of medicine,” Anthes said.

Indeed, CVS executives say its large network of stores serves as a critical linchpin to this strategy because of the frequent interactions between pharmacists and patients. The company wants to turn many stores into destinations for health care services, where doctors, nurses, and pharmacists can collaborate on care, and possibly improve medical outcomes for patients.

“Our retail stores are the cornerstone of our brand and of our consumer engagement,” chief pharmacy officer Prem Shah told analysts during Investor Day.

Since the pandemic, pharmacies have taken on more importance in administering vaccines, including for COVID, flu, and shingles. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, pharmacies have administered 300 million vaccines across the country; CVS alone administered 88 million doses.

But CVS’s retail business has been struggling of late, despite record sales. For the first nine months of 2023, the company said revenues hit $86 billion, a 7.1 percent gain compared to the same period the previous year. At the same time, profits plummeted 16 percent to $3.9 billion during that time.

The reason? CVS officials blame the performance on the declining amount of money employers, insurers, and the government reimburse pharmacies for prescriptions.

“This is a really challenging industry,” Shah said.

Faced with economic stress, CVS has chosen to soldier on with fewer pharmacists and store staff than it likely needs to keep pace with surging consumer demand, analysts say. The result has been burned-out pharmacists and other store employees.

Lisa Beth Koufman, a real estate agent in Newton and CVS customer, said she has noticed for years that CVS pharmacists seem overloaded and need more technicians to assist them. She said there are often long lines, frustrating customers.

“CVS is in part creating their own employee shortage,” she said. “Who wants a job where people are so stressed out?”

To be sure, CVS isn’t the only pharmacy chain drawing complaints. Last year, CVS pharmacists staged a three-day walkout along with their counterparts at Walgreens and Rite Aid, a sign of intensifying unease about working conditions. Pharmacists across the country have reported widespread staffing shortages, safety problems, and overloaded work schedules.

“We face unprecedented demand and a clinical workforce shortage in the healthcare industry and are making targeted investments in our retail pharmacy business in direct response to feedback from our pharmacy teams,” Amy Thibault, a spokeswoman for CVS Health, said in an email.

CVS said it plans to work over the coming year to improve training and allow stores to schedule more employees per shift. Over the long term, the company said it plans to recruit more pharmacists and technicians by offering higher wages, better benefits, and dedicated daily breaks, and by improving working conditions inside stores.

But, in what seems an ironic twist, CVS itself is a major reason why profits have deteriorated at its stores.

CVS stores generate most of their revenue from pharmacy services, specifically by distributing prescriptions to consumers. In 2022, the company filled a record 1.62 billion prescriptions, a nearly 11 percent increase compared to two years ago.

Yet the company has been earning less money on those sales. In its financial documents, CVS blames the lower profits on “the efforts of … pharmacy benefit managers and other third-party payers to reduce their prescription drug costs.”

Pharmacy benefit managers are companies hired by insurers, large employers, and other payers to negotiate drug prices with manufacturers. They also determine which drugs payers will ultimately cover.

And the number one pharmacy benefit manager in the country happens to be — CVS. Through its Caremark subsidiary, CVS controls about 33 percent of the market. In other words, one part of CVS — the pharmacy benefit manager — makes some of its money by hurting the profits of the company’s flagship operation, CVS retail.

As a result, the cost of operating CVS stores has significantly grown, prompting the company to close locations. Since 2022, CVS has shuttered 600 stores across the country with plans to close 300 more this year, including dozens of CVS locations inside Target stores.

DeAngelis, the CVS spokesman, said the pharmacy benefit management and retail segments operate independently of each other. He said the company needs all of its businesses to perform well to realize CVS’s bigger vision for health care.

At Investor Day last month, CVS executives announced a new way to price drugs that some analysts say could unlock $1 billion a year in additional revenue, money the company could use to improve its stores. The plan, called CostAdvantage, calls for its retail pharmacies, not pharmacy benefit managers or insurers, to determine the reimbursement rate, based on factors like the underlying cost of the drug and a management fee. For consumers, the impact on prices is unclear; prices for some drugs might rise but the price for others might fall.

“This is more transparent and sustainable” than the current model, DeAngelis said. But Stuart Piltch, managing director of Risk Strategies Consulting, said there is little evidence to support CVS’s claims that its vertically integrated model will generate more savings and better medical outcomes.

“We don’t have the proof points,” Piltch said. “With a company that size, you would think they would have numbers. But they can’t yet demonstrate improved quality of care or benefits.”

Tom Siepka, chief pharmacy officer for Community Care Collective in Boston, said CVS may also be underestimating the challenge of turning its retail stores into health care centers that effectively integrate the work of doctors and pharmacists.

A CVS store with long lines, cleanliness concerns, and overworked staff certainly does not send the message that it will provide high quality health care, said Siepka, a former chief pharmacy officer at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Thomas Lee can be reached at thomas.lee@globe.com.