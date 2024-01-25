G/O Media reportedly exploring sale of Deadspin, The Onion, and other outlets

A spokesperson for Great Hill declined to comment. A spokesperson for G/O media said that it has no comment beyond its statement to Adweek.

The media group originally sought to sell all of its publishers, which also includes AV Club, Gizmodo, and The Root, but have not been able to find a buyer, according to the report, which cited two people familiar with the sale efforts.

G/O Media, which is owned by Boston-based private equity firm Great Hill Partners, is exploring sales of publishers in its portfolio such as Deadspin, The Onion, and Quartz, Adweek reported on Wednesday.

“As with many multi-title media properties, we are always entertaining opportunities,” a G/O Media spokesperson told Adweek. “We have sold sites and purchased sites. Having said that, we do not comment on transaction rumors and speculation.”

Among a top priority for G/O Media is to sell satirical news site The Onion, which is not profitable, according to the Adweek report.

Great Hill formed G/O Media after Univision sold Gizmodo, Deadspin, and other media brands that made up Gawker Media to the private equity firm in 2019 for roughly $18.9 million, according to a regulatory filing. Adweek reported that Great Hill was hoping to invest in the media brands and sell them for profit, but G/O Media has had a rocky few years.

The company shut down outlets Lifehacker and Jezebel, though both were later sold and resurrected by new owners. Lifehacker shut down in 2019, but was revived after the digital media company Ziff David purchased it in March. And Jezebel was acquired by Paste Magazine in November, just a few weeks after G/O Media said it would lay off staff and shutter the website.

G/O has also bought new publications, including acquiring the business outlet Quartz in 2022.

In 2019, nearly the entire staff of Deadspin — another G/O Media media brand — resigned in protest of the firing of its CEO after he refused a corporate order to “stick to sports.” A number of former employees founded Defector Media, an employee-owned newsroom that focuses on sports and culture and launched in 2020.

G/O Media’s hardships are part of broader financial struggles in the digital media industry.

Digital media companies such as BuzzFeed and Vice — once seen as the future of media — have undergone layoffs and shuttered entire divisions.

BuzzFeed, which went public in December 2021 through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, has seen its stock price plummet more than 98 percent since its public listing, and it shut down its Pulitzer Prize-winning BuzzFeed News last year. Vice, once valued at $5.7 billion, filed for bankruptcy in April 2023.

