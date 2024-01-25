Vaccine development needs more investment, says biotech trade group

Even with the historic effort to develop coronavirus vaccines, including shots created by Cambridge-based Moderna, drug makers developing new vaccines for infectious diseases received 3.4 percent of all venture capital raised for biopharma companies in the past 10 years, for a total of $6.5 billion, the report said.

COVID vaccines saved nearly 20 million lives worldwide, by one estimate, and generated billions of dollars for several drug makers. But investment in experimental vaccines for dozens of other diseases remains modest and should be much higher, according to a new biotechnology industry report.

In comparison, firms with potential cancer drugs received 38 percent of venture capital, or $72.6 billion — 12 times as much — during the same period, according to the report by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, or BIO, the world’s largest biotech trade group.

Drug makers worldwide are testing 249 novel vaccines on dozens of ailments, but some common illnesses, such as Lyme disease and the sexually transmitted disease chlamydia, have only one experimental vaccine candidate in the pipeline.

“The clinical pipeline has breadth but lacks the depth likely required for successful product development for many important pathogens,” said the 41-page report, which analyzed vaccine candidates for diseases ranging from HIV to yellow fever.

BIO officials cited a variety of factors in the underfunding vaccine development, including limited return on investment.

Some vaccines for infectious diseases need to be administered only once or twice to stimulate lifetime immunity; that makes them less profitable than drugs prescribed for extended periods, even years.

“I always used to joke when I was at Merck that when you’re in vaccines, you’re working yourself out of a job,” said Phyllis Arthur, a senior vice president for infectious diseases at BIO.

Merck, which employed her for 16 years, was among a handful of multinational pharmaceutical companies that invested heavily in vaccine development. In recent years, Merck and other giant vaccine makers such as Sanofi, GSK, and Pfizer have been joined by biotechs, including BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax, all of which developed or helped develop COVID vaccines.

Drug companies also face higher regulatory hurdles before vaccines can be cleared by government agencies because the products are administered to healthy individuals. In the United States, vaccines must be approved by the Food and Drug Administration and scrutinized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which issues guidelines for use by children and adults.

A health worker draws doses from a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Rome, Italy, on March 17, 2021. Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg

Even if new products win approval, misinformation about health risks has created headwinds for drug makers hoping to launch vaccines for other diseases, according to BIO.

“Combating vaccine misinformation and disinformation and bolstering vaccine confidence is crucial to realizing the broadest benefits of vaccines,” said the report.

From 2013 to 2022, vaccines had a better chance of getting approved than drugs did, BIO said. During that period, vaccines had an 11 percent chance of winning FDA approval, compared to 7.6 percent for biologic drugs — complex medicines manufactured or extracted from living organisms and consisting of genetic materials or proteins — and 5.6 percent for less complex pills.

Nonetheless, that still meant that vaccines had only about a 1 in 10 chance of winning approval, which is one of the reasons that BIO is encouraging more investment.

“When you dig down to the actual disease or indication, there aren’t that many shots on goal,” said David Thomas, a senior vice president of industry research for BIO and one of the co-authors of the report. “Some pathogens have only one or two vaccines in development.”

The situation may seem surprising given the spectacular success of COVID vaccines. But experts were not surprised by BIO’s report.

Dr. Dan Barouch, who runs the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, which helped develop a COVID vaccine for Johnson & Johnson, said that coronavirus vaccines were among the most lucrative pharmaceutical products ever. But, he said, “that will not likely be replicated unless we have another global pandemic, which, of course, we hope we won’t.”

Mani Foroohar, an analyst with the Boston investment bank Leerink Partners, said BIO’s comparison of venture capital invested in companies working on vaccines with those developing cancer drugs was “a little bit of apples and oranges.”

For one thing, firms working on vaccines typically must test them for safety and effectiveness on healthy patients for years to learn whether they prevent disease. If the vaccines work, companies then must devote significant resources to market them to huge populations — inside and outside the US — to make the investment worthwhile.

In contrast, he said, “It’s extremely easy to show the benefit you’re providing with a cancer drug if the science works because the patient is dying in real time.” If the drug halts or slows the spread of cancer in clinical trials, it’s effective.

Another analyst, Michael Yee, at Jefferies, said vaccines can be lucrative but agreed that it can take “years and years” to determine whether a shot is safe and effective.

Although the first COVID vaccine, from Pfizer-BioNTech, was cleared by US regulators in December 2020, less than a year after the business partners received a copy of the genetic sequence of the virus, “that was an outlier,” said Yee.

The public-private partnership Operation Warp Speed spent billions of tax dollars to hasten vaccine development. And COVID was so contagious that it didn’t take long for clinical trials to prove vaccines prevented illness, Yee said.

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com.