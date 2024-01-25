Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group is coming to Boston

“What is important to us is to make sure we put the right brands, understanding the demographics of the community,” says Union Square Hospitality Group CEO Chip Wade, who worked in the Seaport as COO of Legal Sea Foods from 2004-06. “The Seaport area is one of the fastest growing neighborhoods across the country, and it’s been great to see.”

Now Union Square Hospitality Group is coming to Boston, opening two restaurants planned for 2025. They will be part of Commonwealth Pier , a mixed-use development in the Seaport. Although the details are still in the works, the restaurants will be existing brands from the hospitality group’s portfolio.

If you’ve eaten at Gramercy Tavern, Union Square Cafe, or The Modern in New York, you’ve eaten at a restaurant from Union Square Hospitality Group, operated by renowned restaurateur Danny Meyer. (Spanning the hospitality gamut, Meyer also founded Shake Shack and Eleven Madison Park.)

A rendering of the future Commonwealth Pier development at 200 Seaport Boulevard. (Signs have placeholder names only.) Courtesy of Pembroke

The restaurants will likely be situated one atop the other, with the lower level being more of a casual, everyday spot and the upper restaurant being more “culinary forward and creative,” Wade says. There will be outdoor dining, and at least a partial water view.

Both concepts will be accessible, says Kristan McLaughlin of Pembroke, the Fidelity Investments real estate subsidiary behind the project. “We want an operator with an excellent track record of hospitality to create environments and spaces that are inclusive and approachable, and that’s what Union Square is bringing. One is casual and another is a little more elevated, but within the elevated concept are opportunities for everyone to dine and enjoy.”

Union Square Hospitality Group’s portfolio includes restaurants such as Blue Smoke (barbecue), Ci Siamo (Italian), Daily Provisions (all-day fare from egg sandwiches through roast chicken dinners), Manhatta (a “love letter to New York”), Porchlight (Southern), and Tacocina (a seasonal taco stand).

Home to Fidelity office space, Commonwealth Pier will include a mix of retail, hospitality, and services, as well as a 25,000-square-foot waterfront plaza and revitalized Harborwalk, with public art and programming. There will be at least one other restaurant, from a Boston operator.

Union Square Hospitality Group expects to hire locally, Wade says. The New York-based restaurant group previously expanded to Washington, D.C., with Maialino Mare, a seafood-centric trattoria in Navy Yard. Opened in January 2020, it has since closed. Boston is a logical next stop, just a train ride away.

“As we think about expanding in a very prudent and modest way, we want to make sure from an operations and execution point of view that we can stay very close to our restaurants,” Wade says. “It has to be a confluence of unique neighborhoods and buildings. Will we explore other cities? Yes, but nothing has come to the top of the line, if you will, to the same degree Boston has.”

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her @devrafirst.