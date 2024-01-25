Old Wives Tale will bring oceanic drinks to the Encore; get Botox with your brunch in the Back Bay

Cosmetic enhancements: Back Bay Mexican party spot Citrus & Salt (142 Berkeley St.) hosts a Botox, Bubbles & Brunch on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m., giving new meaning to the term “stuff your face.”

Eat cheeseburger and bacon empanadas and chicken and waffle tacos; then visit with Contouring by Kate (Botox services), Elevate Rejuvenation Spa (discounts on future appointments), and more. The event will also feature custom cocktails, so use your best judgment.

Treats: Harvard Square hosts its annual Taste of Chocolate Festival from Friday, Jan. 26, through Sunday, Jan. 28. Enjoy samples from Bar Enza, Blackbird Doughnuts, Le Macaron Cambridge, Noir, Painted Burro, The Sea Hag, and more, plus music, cocktails, and toasty igloos. See the full lineup at www.harvardsquare.com.