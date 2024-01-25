Jeffrey T. Kelly on playing the villain, loving ‘Ted Lasso,’ and the joy of a smooth-wheeled suitcase

If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go? I’d like to be in New Zealand. It’s a place I’ve always wanted to go and my college roommate and I said that if one of us ever won the lottery, one of the first things we’d do is take the other spelunking in New Zealand.

Barnstable native Jeffrey T. Kelly is performing in his first national tour and said he can’t wait to bring his theatrical skills to a hometown crowd in “Annie,” at the Boch Center Wang Theatre Feb. 6-11. “It’s my first time performing in Boston and it’s going to be awesome … such a fun time since people I started doing theater with and grew up with will be there, my parents and sister, friends … the level of support I am anticipating is pretty wild. If she had her druthers, my mother would show up to every single show, every night,” Kelly, 31, admitted. “I think most [actors] get freaked out by [performing in front of people they know], but I feel more of a rush. I have a little more fun with it. It kind of feels like I’m dedicating a performance to someone.” Kelly plays the villainous antagonist “Rooster” Hannigan, who pretends to be orphan Annie’s biological father in an attempt to receive reward money from the wealthy Oliver Warbucks — and later he plots to kill Annie. “Honestly, it’s going to sound weird, but it is fun to play the villain,” he said. “I’ve always played slightly antagonistic roles, but not at the level of Rooster who pushes the dominoes over and kicks the whole plot into high gear. He is the villain of the story more than [his sister, Agatha “Aggie” Hannigan, who runs the orphanage] because he’s willing to kill a kid to get $50,000.” Kelly, who in addition to acting and singing, is a drummer, was most recently cast as Tommy DeVito in “Jersey Boys” at Playhouse on the Square in Memphis last year. We caught up with Kelly, who lives in Harlem, to talk about all things travel.

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted? I moved to NYC. I didn’t really travel — except for a ski trip to Waterville Valley with one of my best friends — until I booked a cruise gig last year and it got me to the Bahamas, which was neat.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own? I prefer booking trips on my own. I find I’m able to plan things out more meticulously … it’s almost like building your own sandwich at Subway versus getting a pre-made/prepared one.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation? I would love an unplugged vacation. We’re so wired-in that I feel like a trip to somewhere warm with lots of trees and no service would be a nice reprieve.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all? Most vacations I’ve taken myself on are for exploration. That’s a big part of why I love touring so much; it’s like a giant working vacation.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation? The script for Jez Butterworth’s “The Ferryman.” Easily my favorite play and I want to make my directing debut with that show, so it’d be fun to casually read it while traveling. I am currently working through it on travel days.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be? Jason Sudeikis. No questions asked. I’m a huge “Ted Lasso” fan.

What is the best gift to give a traveler? A good suitcase has made all the difference in traveling, so I’d have to say that that’s the gift that keeps on giving. I really like my Lucas suitcase. The wheels roll so smoothly.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip? I’d have to choose Smartfood or Muddy Buddies. And you can never go wrong with Gatorade.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation? I tend to collect stickers from the various locations on tour that I put on my laptop and water bottle.

What is your favorite app/website for travel? Wanderu is a great app for finding cheap tickets to travel wherever, so I’d recommend it to anyone looking to travel and save money.

What has travel taught you? Life is short; go where you can, while you can.

What is your best travel tip? Travel light. I reduced my packing and travel is so much easier now that I’m not schlepping a ton of belongings across the country.

Juliet Pennington can be reached at writeonjuliet@comcast.net.