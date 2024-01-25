Police to charge 18 protesters for allegedly blocking traffic and splashing paint on sign at Raytheon facility in Tewksbury

Police are planning to summons them to court on charges of defacing or damaging property and disorderly conduct, the Tewksbury Police Department said in a statement Wednesday .

Raytheon security told police that red paint was splashed on a company sign during the demonstration. The 18 individuals are being charged with vandalizing the sign and disorderly conduct for allegedly blocking traffic and preventing people from accessing the Raytheon facility, police said.

Police did not identify the 18 individuals, who will be scheduled to appear in Lowell District Court “at a later date,” the statement said.

The Jan. 17 protest took place in the morning outside of Raytheon, an aerospace and defense company that “provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide,” according to its website.

At approximately 6:52 a.m. police were notified about “a large group of protesters blocking traffic outside of Raytheon” on Apple Hill Drive, the statement said.

Police said the protesters were “speaking out against the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip” and preventing employees and vendors from entering the facility.

“Their actions impeded traffic, including school buses,” Tewksbury police said in the statement. “While on scene, Raytheon security also pointed out that protestors had splashed red paint over a company sign at the entrance.”

Police said the protesters left the area on their own.

“We respect everyone’s right to peacefully protest in a public place, but in this instance several laws were broken, and we will hold those who violate the law accountable,” said Police Chief Ryan Columbus said in the statement.

The investigation is ongoing as police are trying to identify additional people who took part in the demonstration, the statement said.

