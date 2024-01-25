Firefighters rescue dog that fell though ice at Fore River in Braintree

Crews responded around 8:30 a.m. to the end of Edgehill Road at Smith Beach and found the dog, Rupert, about 30 to 40 feet from the shore during high tide, Lt. Fred Viola of the Braintree Fire Department said in a phone interview Thursday.

Firefighters rescued a dog Wednesday morning that had wandered onto some broken ice at Fore River in Braintree and fell through, hanging on with his front paws, authorities said.

Rupert had been on a “play date” with other dogs on the beach when a couple of the dogs went out on the ice, Viola said. Rupert, who is about 50 pounds, fell through the ice while another smaller dog was able to escape.

A firefighter, equipped with a wet suit, rope, and a lifesaver ring, was tethered to the shore and was able to “manually rescue” Rupert by picking him up.

“Rupert’s owner was waiting anxiously on the shore and they were happily reunited,” the Braintree Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Rupert was reunited with his owner on the shore of Fore River and was taken home for a warm bath. Braintree Fire Department

Viola said Rupert’s owner took the dog home “to warm him up and put him in a bathtub.”









Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.