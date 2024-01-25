Brown to become 8th college in US to move to need-blind admissions policy for international students

The policy change is expected to have a “significant” impact, allowing the university to expand its ability to recruit academically, and ultimately allowing Brown to “admit exceptional students from a much broader range of socioeconomic backgrounds,” said Logan Powell, associate provost for enrollment and dean of undergraduate admissions.

Brown currently considers an international student’s ability to pay, and their financial need, in admissions decisions. The shift to a need-blind policy would have the admissions office evaluate academics and other work when considering a potential student, but not their ability to pay.

PROVIDENCE — Brown University plans to move to a need-blind admissions policy for international students starting this fall, making the Rhode Island institution only the eighth college in the country to implement the practice, the school announced on Thursday.

Few universities have need-blind admissions policies for international students. Most are elite private schools or part of the Ivy League, including Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Amherst College in Massachusetts; Yale University in Connecticut; Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, and Princeton University in New Jersey, among others. Some schools, such as Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., are need-blind for all applicants, with students who are not US citizens considered for limited scholarships as part of the financial aid process.

Brown’s shift to a need-blind policy for international students is made possible after $120 million in fundraising, a goal President Christina H. Paxson first announced in 2021. The university will need to raise another $100 million to make the policy permanent, said Amanda McGregor, a Brown spokeswoman.

“Making Brown an affordable choice for extraordinarily talented international students from every income level is nothing short of transformational,” Paxson said. “The University is at its very best when we welcome and support students from the widest possible range of backgrounds, experiences and viewpoints, who learn from each other on campus and generate new understandings and insights in an increasingly complex world.”

Brown claims to have sustained a need-blind admission policy for domestic undergraduates since 2003, but just this week, the university agreed to pay $19.5 million in a settlement that stemmed from a lawsuit that alleged that 17 elite, private schools participated in “a price-fixing cartel” and colluded by fixing the size of financial aid packages. Each of the schools — including Brown, Yale, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and others — were part of the 568 Presidents Group, an organization of schools that standardized “need-blind” financial aid practices. The plaintiffs in the case — all of whom were former students of the defending schools — claimed that the 568 Group developed one method that each of the colleges used to evaluate how much students must pay, with the intention of making similar aid offers to students, and they claimed that more than 200,000 students have been overcharged for nearly 20 years.

None of the universities that were part of Tuesday’s agreement, including Brown, admitted to any wrongdoing.

Brown’s new international financial aid initiative is part its broader, long-term plan to make the university more accessible to students of all income levels, according to Brown’s announcement Thursday.

Since Brown launched its fundraising goal in 2021 for this initiative, early gifts from donors doubled the amount of financial aid provided to international students. During the last two admissions cycles, international undergraduates derived from 98 countries — a more than 12 percent increase in the number of countries students hailed from over the previous two classes. In another example, in the class of 2026, a group of Ukrainian students have had their entire cost of a Brown education covered.

Prior to the launch of the initiative, just 15 percent of international undergraduates received financial aid. After the launch, such as for the class of 2027, about 40 percent received financial aid.

“We can do things differently than we have before, and we can offer opportunities to students who need financial aid from a much broader set of international backgrounds than was ever possible in the past,” said Powell.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com.