Can Healey’s budget proposal ease the health and social services staffing crisis in Mass.?

“We are hoping it will have a significant effect on staff hiring,” said Leo Sarkissian, executive director of The Arc of Massachusetts, an advocacy organization for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities .

The office’s proposed $30.7billion budget for fiscal year 2025, unveiled Wednesday, includes $485 million dollars to increase payment rates to companies that provider a wide swath of social service programs. The total budget for Health and Human Services, or HHS, is $1.2 billion, or 4 percent, more than in the last fiscal year.

Governor Maura Healey hopes to tackle the staffing crisis plaguing social service care providers with a big investment in the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

Advertisement

Among those who could benefit are people like Nora Conuel, 32, of Petersham. She’s autistic, and staffing shortages have for almost four years prevented her from returning to a day program in Devens that was once a part of her daily routine.

Conuel has regressed, her mother Veronica said, becoming less able to communicate and less independent. Both Conuel’s parents are in their 70s, and her mother, who still works full time, is now caring at home for an aging husband and an adult daughter.

“This is just unbearable for a parent,” Veronica Conuel said. “I don’t know how I’m going to keep my sanity.”

Care, supervision, and support workers in programs across several HHS agencies have been in short supply since the pandemic, as many found they could make as much or more doing less demanding work. The $485 million to providers represents a $217 million increase over the FY24 budget, plus $95 million from reserve funds, and could raise wages to $20 an hour, at the lowest, state officials said. That’s about a 2 percent increase above the current wages, Sarkissian said.

“The pay increases that the governor is proposing will enable all providers, if kept in the final budget, to hopefully make real headway on staffing,” and increase the number of people served, said Bill Stock, a vice president at Seven Hills Foundation, which runs the day program Conuel attended.

Advertisement

Priorities for the office include boosting support for the elderly, people in need of behavioral health care, and children and teenagers, said Kate Walsh, the state’s health and human services secretary. The state must make it easier to access services, too, Walsh said.

“We can do a better job getting people through these incredibly, sometimes Byzantine processes,” she said in a webinar Wednesday.

HHS is the state’s largest single office, accounting for more than 50 percent of the state’s total budget. Departments that serve the poor, disabled, at-risk children, and elderly are among the 12 departments and commissions, along with MassHealth that fall under HHS’s expansive umbrella.

Massachusetts struggles with providing inpatient care for people with mental health needs, and the budget includes $1.2 billion for the Department of Mental Health, some of which would fund 35 new inpatient beds by the end of FY25. It’s among the investments, state officials said, could result in a 60 percent reduction in waits for inpatient care.

MassHealth also increased its rates for wheelchair repairs. People who need the most basic fixes to their chairs frequently report being forced to wait for as long as months. A major factor in the delays is that wheelchair suppliers aren’t investing in their repair operations as a way to maximize profits, advocates have said.

Advertisement

Chris Hoeh, a Boston tutor who has struggled getting timely repairs for his wheelchair, doubted a rate increase, rather than a confrontation with the industry, would help.

“Rather than holding these folks accountable, they’re saying they’re going to add more money to improve services,” he said. “I don’t know, is that really going to work?”

Just a million dollars more or less to a particular program has the potential to dramatically impact the lives of thousands.

The state’s Personal Care Attendant program, provided through MassHealth, was one such service that could be cut if the proposal passes. MassHealth is facing, “significant fiscal headwinds,” state officials said. The end of pandemic emergency funds means $1 billion less in federal revenue as health care costs grow.

Personal care attendants provide home services to people with disabilities, including help with tasks like dressing, washing, and making meals. Officials proposed tightening eligibility for the program, cutting coverage for people receiving less than 10 hours of care a week, and limiting the time allowed for meal preparation to seven hours a week, or an hour a day. The change could affect up to 6,000 people, state officials said.

Meanwhile, about 60,000 care providers, many of them women, often Black, Latino, or immigrants, could face pay cuts if some people with disabilities lose eligibility, said Becca Gutman, vice president of homecare for Local 1199 SEIU.

For clients, a few fewer hours of help a week may not seem significant, but the kinds of services attendants provide can be a crucial piece in a mosaic of support that makes the difference between a person living at home instead of in an institution or hospital, said Bill Henning, director of the Boston Center for Independent Living. Even an hour of this service can be necessary for a person to use the bathroom or eat over the course of a day

Advertisement

“Many of the people have this as a part of a package of other services,” Henning said. “Just pulling this out could cause this kind of shaky foundation to collapse.”





Jason Laughlin can be reached at jason.laughlin@globe.com. Follow him @jasmlaughlin.