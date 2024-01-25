Church collapses in New London, Conn., no injuries reported, officials say

New London firefighters are currently investigating the scene, officials said. No other information was available.

The Engaging Heaven Church at 66 Union St. collapsed and “the building is destroyed,” the church said in a Facebook post . “We are grateful no one was hurt,” they said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a church collapse Thursday afternoon in New London, CT., and no one was reported injured, church officials said.

“All citizens are urged to avoid the area of Union, Masonic, State, Eugene O’Neill,” the City of New London said in a Facebook post.

The church at 66 Union St. collapsed Thursday. City of New London, Connecticut

Pastor Bob with Engaging Heaven Church said in a tweet one person was inside the building when it collapsed. She is ok. He does not believe anyone else was inside.

Advertisement

“New London’s BEST are evaluating the situation,” the church said in their statement. “Teresa is ok! No one else was inside that we are aware of. We don’t believe there was anyone outside. We will give updates as we receive them.”

The church was started in 2008 out of a storefront on Masonic Street in New London, the church said on their website.

“Our local church consists of a diverse congregation where people from all walks of life can come to a place of spiritual maturity in the Lord,” the church wrote on the website.





Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.