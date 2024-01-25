Fatal police shooting of Mischa Fay, 17, in Gilford, N.H., deemed legally justified

One of the responding officers, Nathan J. Ayotte, discharged his electronic taser. The other, Sergeant Douglas R. Wall, fired his gun. Those two actions were nearly simultaneous, according to Benjamin J. Agati, chief of homicide unit in the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.

Fay was reportedly armed with a knife when two officers responded to a 911 call from his parents shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. His mother, Beth Pataski-Fay, told police she was “scared to death” and her son was “in a rage” and coming off medication. “I think he just snapped,” she told a dispatcher.

CONCORD, N.H. — More than a year after police fatally shot 17-year-old Merrill Mischa Pataski-Fay at his home in Gilford during a reported mental health crisis, state authorities announced Thursday that they had determined the shooting was legally justified.

During his presentation, Agati shared graphic video that showed how the incident unfolded inside the home on Varney Point Road. Ayotte and Wall were moving from room to room with flashlights when they saw Fay and ordered him to put his hands up, but Fay moved rapidly toward them, and they fired.

The officers were inside the home for less than two minutes before the fatal shot was fired.

An autopsy showed Fay, whose history of mental health struggles was known to local police, died of a single gunshot wound to the chest. Police said officers attempted to perform CPR on scene before he was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Attorney General John M. Formella said the facts of the investigation and the applicable law led him to conclude that Wall’s use of deadly force against Fay was legally justified.

“Any loss of life is tragic no matter the circumstances,” Formella said, “but I do want to acknowledge that it’s particularly difficult when we’re talking about ... the loss of life of a child.”

Agati said a written final report of what the investigation found will be published.

