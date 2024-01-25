How many write-in votes did President Biden get in the N.H. primary?

But exactly how many write-in votes did Biden and others receive? Hand-counting the ballots and collating the results took a little while, as expected, then the New Hampshire secretary of state’s office published a statewide tally online Wednesday night.

As the initial results from New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary began rolling in Tuesday night, it was quickly clear President Biden had secured enough write-in votes to win despite refraining from competing as a declared candidate.

Biden received 77,061 write-in votes in the Democratic primary, according to the tally, as of Thursday at noon. (The results are still subject to change at this stage, if cites or towns need to issue any corrections.)

Notably, even if a voter misspelled Biden’s name, their vote could still be counted.

New Hampshire Secretary of State David M. Scanlan’s office explained before the election that polling site moderators would determine how ballots would be counted. Referring to a hypothetical write-in candidate, Scanlan’s office said a voter who wrote “G Washington,” “Washington,” or even “Washton” could still have their vote counted for “George Thomas Washington.”

That suggests a voter who wrote in “Joe Bide” — which is how one pro-Biden digital ad misspelled the president’s name — would likely still have their vote counted as a Biden write-in vote.

A spokesperson for Scanlan’s office said the ballot clerks are trained to consolidate write-in votes under the correctly spelled candidate’s name at each polling site, so the office doesn’t report a full list of all the spelling variations in write-in votes.

The pro-Biden write-in campaign captured more than three times as many votes as did US Representative Dean Phillips of Minnesota, whose name was printed on the ballot. Phillips finished second with 23,977 votes, while self-help author Marianne Williamson finished third with 4,938 votes in the Democratic primary.

Altogether, including votes for write-in and on-ballot candidates, the tally shows roughly 120,000 votes were cast in the Democratic primary.

On Wednesday, Phillips pushed back against misinformation circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter, that implied that the Democratic party had worked against him in order to make Biden look good. He said New Hampshire manages its elections “with great integrity and efficiency” and Biden won “fair and square.”

Phillips and Williamson actively campaigned in New Hampshire and faulted Biden and the Democratic National Committee for snubbing the state’s traditional first-in-the-nation primary. Biden and the DNC opted to recognize South Carolina’s Feb. 3 Democratic primary as the first party-sanctioned contest of the 2024 nominating calendar.

Other Democratic write-in votes

More than 6,800 voters in New Hampshire wrote in the names of Republican candidates on their Democratic ballots, even though doing so has no effect on the Republican primary results.

In the Democratic primary, there were 4,695 write-in votes cast for former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley; 2,055 for former president Donald J. Trump; 42 for former governor Chris Christie of New Jersey; 33 for Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida; and two for entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, according to the statewide tally.

Another 435 write-in votes in the Democratic primary were for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 123 were for independent US senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and 1,497 were for “cease-fire” to send a message about the Israel-Hamas war.

The statewide tally lists 1,189 votes in the catch-all “scatter” column. That grouping includes names and phrases that were few in number, according to the secretary of state’s office.

The statewide tally doesn’t include a comprehensive list of all the names and phrases that voters wrote in, but that information is included in the tally sheets local officials prepared at each polling site and sent to the state.

Democratic primary voters in Nashua’s Ward 8, for example, cast two write-in votes for former First Lady Michelle Obama, two for Governor Gavin Newsom of California, and one for Jill Stein, who previously ran as the Green Party’s presidential nominee.

Republican write-in votes

Republican primary voters in New Hampshire cast far fewer write-in votes than their counterparts in the Democratic primary.

There were only 1,158 write-in votes cast in the Republican primary, mostly for Democratic candidates, according to the statewide tally. There were 497 for Biden, 203 for Kennedy, 79 for Phillips, 14 for Williamson, three for Vermin Supreme, and one for Mark Steward Greenstein.

Another 34 voters wrote in “cease-fire” on their Republican ballot.

Judging from Nashua’s Ward 8 results, the 327 votes listed in the catch-all “scatter” column appear to included at least one vote backing New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu for president.









Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.