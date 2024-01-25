After years of deferring investments, R.I.’s largest hospital owner is planning $3.5b in new improvements

“Over the past decade many infrastructure investments were deferred due to the challenging healthcare landscape,” said Markell in a statement to the Globe through Lifespan’s spokeswoman. “We are pleased, especially at this challenging time, to be investing in our hospitals and adding much needed projects that will improve patient care and operating efficiencies.”

Lifespan Corporation, which is one of the state’s top employers and owns The Miriam, Hasbro Children’s, Bradley, Rhode Island and Newport hospitals, has not yet publicly released any construction plans. But Peter Markell, the executive vice president and chief financial officer at Lifespan Corporation, confirmed that projects could include reconfiguring campuses to replace century-old buildings and adding new inpatient facilities, among other projects.

PROVIDENCE — After years of deferred infrastructure investments, Rhode Island’s largest hospitals’ owner and operator is planning to spend up to $3.5 billion on improvements over the next two decades, executives confirmed to the Globe on Thursday.

Capital spending at Lifespan averaged an 87 percent depreciation over the last five years, and the system now requires a more “robust level of spending going forward,” Fitch Ratings said in Lifespan’s latest bond rating, which was released on Wednesday.

In 2024, Lifespan plans to spend $200 million on improvements, the Fitch Rating said. The system will then spend anywhere from $150 million to $175 million annually through the next 20 years, said company spokeswoman Jane Bruno.

The news comes as Lifespan and Brown University are in discussions regarding a strengthened partnership between the two parties, and could result in the system changing its name to “Brown Health.”

In October 2023, Lifespan’s board of directors and the Corporation of Brown University voted on the parameters of a “non-binding term sheet” that would authorize both institutions to strengthen the existing affiliation and licensing agreements between the health system and Brown’s Warren Alpert Medical School.

The full details of the agreement, including any potential financial support from Brown of Lifespan’s hospitals, have not been made public. Yet Lifespan’s bond rating detailed how after an agreement is in place, it is expected that “Brown will provide capital for Lifespan’s strategic investments over a period of several years.”

Both institutions for months have declined to provide more information on the deal to the Globe. In separate emails to the Globe on Thursday, both Bruno and Brown spokesman Brian Clark did not directly answer questions related to Brown potentially funding certain investments at Lifespan, but said discussions remain “underway.”

“Things are moving forward in a positive direction, and we hope to have more to share in the coming weeks,” said Bruno.

Clark said “there is no part of the enhanced affiliation we are discussing that requires a regulatory process.”

Lifespan’s bond rating details the need for the system to construct a new inpatient facility with 200 beds to replace the 100-year-old Jane Brown building at Rhode Island Hospital, as well as “several” other projects intended to modernize the campus and create optimal use of the space. At The Miriam, executives have plans for the hospital’s “bed project,” which will replace an old inpatient facility and increase the number of private beds. The total cost of the project is estimated to total $100 million and will be completed sometime in 2027.

The system anticipates “some level” of fundraising for both the Rhode Island and The Miriam hospital projects, Lifespan’s January bond rating said.

In June 2023, executives at Lifespan told the Globe that it planned to retool its strategic plan to show areas of key cuts, which included its real estate portfolio. “We’ve looked administratively at the amount of square footage we have and we don’t need it all. That’s pretty clear,” said Markell at the time.

It’s unclear if Lifespan plans to unload any of its real estate this year. The company’s Master Facility Plan, which has been a key report in its real estate evaluation process, has not yet been finalized.

In late 2023, Lifespan also began eyeing the possibility of issuing $300 million in tax-exempt bonds to fund some projects, which would include construction, expansion, and renovations, according to a December 2023 article in the Providence Business News. The bonds are expected to take place in the first quarter of 2024, but the size, timing, and final approval of the bond issue will depend on several factors — including market conditions.

Rhode Island’s health care industry, which includes hospitals, has faced uphill challenges in recent years — from the pandemic, an industry-wide staffing crisis that has yet to be resolved, and low Medicaid reimbursement payments to hospitals. In Rhode Island, including at Lifespan’s facilities, the total payor mix is heavily weighted toward governmental sources — representing about 70 percent of gross revenues.

The state approved a 5.3 percent increase in rates for this year, and each hospital will soon begin receiving new state-directed payments, an initiative first proposed in Governor Dan McKee’s budget and then approved by lawmakers in 2023. These payments to hospitals are through contracted Medicaid Managed Care Organizations, and are meant to ensure that provider networks can meet the needs of Medicaid members.

Despite the system bleeding money during the pandemic, Lifespan posted an $8.6 million operating profit in Fiscal Year 2023.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com.