Panel investigating Lewiston mass shooting response to hear from Sheriff’s office Thursday

The meeting also comes shortly after Maine Governor Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey on Wednesday announced emergency legislation to grant the commission subpoena power to request documents and compel individuals to testify at its meetings.

Thursday’s meeting comes three months to the day since Robert R. Card II killed 18 people at a Lewiston bowling alley and bar — the deadliest mass shooting in Maine’s history.

The independent commission charged with investigating law enforcement’s response to the October shootings in Lewiston, Maine, meets for the second time Thursday, when it is expected to hear from members of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

The bill, which is backed by the state Senate president, speaker of the house, and senate and house minority leaders, would “ensure that the Commission has the tools it needs to fully and effectively discharge its critical mission of determining the facts of the tragedy in Lewiston,” Mills and Frey said in a statement. It would also allow the commission to appeal to the Maine Superior Court should anyone refuse to comply.

Though the commission is scheduled to hear from the sheriff’s department Thursday, a complete list of attendees has not been released. The department has faced sharp criticism for its handling of warnings it received about Card’s mental state in the weeks leading up to the shooting.

A Sagadahoc deputy conducted a wellness check on Card on Sept. 15 after the department received letters and statements from Card’s family and fellow Army Reservists, who warned that Card was “going to snap” and may “commit a mass shooting.”

When Card could not be found at his trailer, Sheriff Joel Merry issued an “attempt to locate” alert, known as a File 6, a decision later heavily criticized by national media, local politicians, and other law enforcement officials.

Though Merry’s message was sent to every law enforcement office in the state, it was one of dozens of File 6 alerts that came through the teletype wires that day. State and local law officials across Maine told the Globe that File 6 reports like the one Merry sent out are common and rarely trigger a response on their own. They denote a missing person, according to a rundown of classifications provided by the Maine State Police Department.

A day after the initial wellness check, a pair of Sagadahoc deputies returned to Card’s trailer, where they heard him moving around but could not convince him to open the door. They left without engaging Card.

Thursday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. and is being held in the Deering Building in Augusta, a government building across the Kennebec River from the Maine State House, which also houses a handful of state agencies.

Maine Governor Janet Mills announced the independent commission’s formation in November, just days after the shooting.

The seven-member body is charged with determining what more might have been done to prevent the massacre. Its members include attorneys and mental health professionals, all appointed by Mills.

At the commission’s first meeting, held in November — less than a month after the attacks — the board unanimously voted to request subpoena power, but that request required approval by the Maine Legislature, which did not return to session until earlier this year.

Mills’ and Frey’s emergency bill would go into effect immediately upon receiving two-thirds of the vote in Maine’s House of Representatives and Senate. It’s not clear, though, when that vote will take place.

The bill is slated to be reviewed by the state House of Representatives during its Thursday session. Once it is referred to committee, it will undergo a public hearing.

At that initial meeting, chairman Daniel E. Wathen said he hoped to have a written report on the law enforcement response and events leading up to the massacre within six months of the first meeting. He said the report will include “detailed, factual findings,” including what actions were taken and what more could have been done to prevent the tragedy.

“Several people have said to me in the last few days that this is a daunting task,” Wathen, a former chief justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, said in November. “And it certainly is a daunting task, but it is a task that each of us owe to the people of Maine.”

