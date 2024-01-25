Man shot in Manchester, N.H. police say

A man was shot in Manchester, N.H., early Thursday and has life-threatening injuries, police said.

Around 1:30 a.m., police responded to a shot spotter report of potential gunfire in the area of Blaine Street and Cleveland Street and found bullet casings on the sidewalk near 183 Blaine St., Manchester police said in a statement.

Shortly after the incident, a man arrived at Catholic Medical Center with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest. The man is now in stable condition, police said.