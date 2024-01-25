Man shot in Manchester, N.H. police say

A man was shot in Manchester, N.H., early Thursday and has life-threatening injuries, police said.
Around 1:30 a.m., police responded to a shot spotter report of potential gunfire in the area of Blaine Street and Cleveland Street and found bullet casings on the sidewalk near 183 Blaine St., Manchester police said in a statement.
Shortly after the incident, a man arrived at Catholic Medical Center with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest. The man is now in stable condition, police said.
The parties involved in both situations knew each other, police said. Authorities said no arrests have been made.
Advertisement
“Witnesses on scene were uncooperative and gave limited information,” police said in the statement.
Officials are investigating the incident and anyone with information should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.
Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.