Newton schools remain closed Thursday, fifth straight day

“We have some good news, though. The two sides are talking – that’s progress,” she wrote in an e-mail Wednesday night. “Collectively, we need to figure this out and do so immediately.”

The strike has closed the city’s schools for five straight days, according to Fuller. In an email sent Wednesday night, the mayor said union leaders and the city’s School Committee and Superintendent Anna Nolin are in communication with each other.

Newton Public Schools remain closed Thursday due to the ongoing strike by the teachers union, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

The Newton Teachers Association voted to authorize the strike last Thursday after more than a year of contract talks. Teachers hit the picket line last Friday. Key issues for the union include a lower student-to-staff ratio, a social worker for each of the city’s 22 schools, a 60-day parental leave period and better pay, among others.

Teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts. The union could face the stiffest fine in decades that a Massachusetts court has imposed on teacher unions for engaging in an illegal strike, according to court records.

The fine, which began Monday at $25,000, could quickly escalate to $200,000 Thursday night if Newton educators fail to call off their strike, according to a contempt order issued by Middlesex Superior Court Judge Christopher Barry-Smith. He penalized teachers after they failed to follow a preliminary injunction requiring them to end the strike over the weekend.

Parents have been struggling to find alternatives for their children during the shutdown, the Globe reported.

