Newton Public Schools closed Friday for sixth straight day due to teachers strike

Newton Public Schools will be closed on Friday as teachers remain on strike, according to Superintendent Anna Nolan.

It will be the sixth day that schools will be closed due to ongoing negotiations between the teachers’ union and the Newton School Committee regarding a new contract for teachers.

The union is seeking increased compensation for teachers, limits on class size, a better parental leave policy, a social worker in every elementary and middle school, additional preparation time for elementary school teachers, and limits on the increasing price of health insurance.