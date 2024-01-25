fb-pixelUpdate Newton teachers strike: Schools to remain closed Friday Skip to main content

Newton Public Schools closed Friday for sixth straight day due to teachers strike

By Lila Hempel-Edgers Globe Correspondent,Updated January 25, 2024, 13 minutes ago
Striking Newton teachers rally outside the Newton Education Center on Wednesday.Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Newton Public Schools will be closed on Friday as teachers remain on strike, according to Superintendent Anna Nolan.

It will be the sixth day that schools will be closed due to ongoing negotiations between the teachers’ union and the Newton School Committee regarding a new contract for teachers.

The union is seeking increased compensation for teachers, limits on class size, a better parental leave policy, a social worker in every elementary and middle school, additional preparation time for elementary school teachers, and limits on the increasing price of health insurance.

Joe Barrett, a special education support staff member with Newton Public Schools sat on the steps of the Massachusetts State House alone Thursday after demonstrating with about 200 other members of the Newton Teachers Association, the union representing educators in the city west of Boston. The union has been on strike since last week. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Nolan’s email provided a series of academic and emotional resources for families, including a link to a document titled “Talking to Kids about Strikes.”

Advertisement

Nolan said she will continue to notify families by 7:30 p.m. if schools will be in session the following day.

“We look forward to welcoming our students and staff back to school soon,” said Nolan.

Teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts and the fine, which began Monday at $25,000, will double each day the strike continues, the Globe reported.

Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.

Boston Globe Today