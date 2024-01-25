N.H. man charged in deaths of police officer and National Grid worker in Waltham crash ordered held after court hearing

Peter J. Simon was the subject of a hearing in Waltham District Court on Thursday where he faces multiple charges, including two counts of manslaughter, where Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office argued Simon was too dangerous to be freed on bail. District Court Judge Ellen M. Caulo agreed and ordered him held for 120 days, records show.

The New Hampshire man who allegedly killed a Waltham police officer and a National Grid worker when he drove into a utility work site on a busy Waltham street last month was ordered held for 120 days under the state’s dangerousness law Thursday, records show.

Simon, 54, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He has been in custody since Dec. 6 when he was arrested by police after allegedly crashing into a utility work site on Totten Pond Road and fatally injuring Officer Paul J. Tracey and National Grid employee, 36-year-old Roderick Jackson.

Tracey was devoted to his wife, Kristin, who is also a Waltham police officer, and the couple’s two children, Danika and Tyler, relatives said at his funeral service last month. Tracey was 58 years old and a member of the Waltham department for 28 years, officials have said.

Jackson, a Cambridge native fondly known as “Kito,” was remembered as an inspiring, driven family man who encouraged his siblings while also pursuing excellence as a college athletic star and, later, as a hard-working utility worker for National Grid.

According to authorities, Simon was behind the wheel of a pickup truck when he suddenly made a U-turn in front of a Jeep Wrangler, causing the Jeep to crash into the side of his truck. Simon allegedly drove from the scene into the work area where he fatally injured Tracey and Jackson.

At that point, he allegedly abandoned his truck, ran to a neighboring house where he was confronted by a Waltham police officer, authorities have said. Simon allegedly menaced an officer with a knife, stole their marked cruiser, and was taken into custody when he crashed the police vehicle.

He is being represented by the Committee for Public Counsel Services. His attorney was granted $7,000 to hire a psychiatrist or psychologist to conduct a mental health examination as part of his defense, according to court records.

Simon was involved in police chases in New Hampshire in 2009 and 2016, both of which ended in police pursuits and crashes. In the 2009 case, he was sentenced to five years in the state’s psychiatric hospital, the Globe has reported.

