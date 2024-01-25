North Kingstown schools corrected sexual harassment reporting, training, US attorney finds

The US attorney’s office opened a civil rights investigation into the school district in December 2021, a few months after complaints about former coach Aaron Thomas became public and rocked the district.

PROVIDENCE — More than two years after explosive allegations that North Kingstown’s high school boys basketball coach had been conducting “naked fat tests” of teen male players, the US attorney’s office said Thursday that the school district has corrected its sexual harassment reporting and training problems, which led school officials to miss glaring issues for years.

Former North Kingstown High School basketball coach Aaron Thomas is arraigned in Washington County Superior Court on felony charges of second-degree sexual assault and second-degree child molestation after an investigation into his "naked fat tests" of teenage boys at the school. Glenn Osmundson

Current and former students complained that Thomas — a championship coach and top fund-raiser for school athletics — had long been taking them aside, one on one, into a small room off his office, where he had them strip as he measured their body fat, pinched their skin near their genitals, and had them stretch and pose naked.

In February 2021, after a former student emailed then-assistant superintendent Denise Mancieri about the naked fat tests, in detail, the School Committee voted unanimously to terminate Thomas. He resigned that summer — and got a job with Monsignor Clarke School in South Kingstown, which fired him that fall when the allegations became public.

As a result of the allegations, Thomas was arrested in 2022 and pleaded not guilty to felony charges of second-degree child molestation and second-degree sexual assault; he is also facing a civil lawsuit. Both cases are pending.

Five former high school students who say they were subjected to Thomas’s naked “fat tests” also filed a complaint with thee US attorney’s office in early January 2022, alleging that school officials ignored Thomas’ misconduct, failed to report him to the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families, stalled in reporting him to the state Department of Education, and allowed Thomas to use his position inappropriately.

In a letter Thursday signed by US Attorney Zachary Cunha and assistant US attorneys Amy R. Romero and Kevin Love Hubbard, the federal authorities outlined what they found when they began looking into the North Kingstown School District.

They uncovered more allegations regarding the reporting or response to alleged sexual harassment of students by other school employees. They visited the schools, interviewed administrators, staff, coaches, the school committee members, and other school officials, and reviewed policies and complaints to see how the district responded.

They found that the problems were bigger than just Thomas. “Our investigation revealed that the district’s deficient responses to Thomas’ conduct were endemic of a broader failure to ensure that its schools implement the district’s harassment and reporting policies and procedures,” the letter said. “And, especially with respect to the Athletic Department, the district failed to implement sufficient policies, procedures, training, and oversight to protect students, particularly student-athletes, from sex-based harassment by faculty and coaches.”

There was no uniform approach to investigate allegations of sexual harassment. None of the employees responsible for investigating complaints had received any training on how to conduct those investigations and keep relevant documentation of the complaints. And, the athletic director investigated all complaints about coaches, so those complaints rarely came to the attention of school administrators or district-level staff.

“When parents complained to administrators about the behavior of coaches, the administrators’ records of the investigations were incomplete and disorganized,” the US attorney’s office wrote.

The firestorm from the Thomas allegations burned out multiple school officials. Three superintendents have left, as well as the district’s human resource director and Title IX coordinator, director of pupil and personnel services, athletic director, chief operating officer, director of finance, and members of the School Committee. The School Committee and Town Council hired investigators, whose scathing reports about how the Thomas complaints were handled over the years also revealed that complaints from students and parents were dismissed or treated ineptly.

In the aftermath — and under new leadership — the School District has taken steps to ensure that sexual harassment complaints are investigated appropriately, and to address the failures from before, the US attorney’s office said.

The district has now designated all principals and assistant principals at the high school and middle schools, as well as the athletic director, as responsible for receiving and investigating all complaints of harassment and discrimination. The new director of human resources and Title IX director, and the assistant superintendent, oversee all investigations of complaints.

The athletic director is now required to report directly to the superintendent, and all athletic coaches must complete background checks and training, which includes training on appropriate boundaries. All of the principals and assistant principals have been trained on how to appropriately conduct investigations, and the superintendent, assistant superintendent, and HR director were also trained on oversight of school-level administrators’ investigations.

Last August, the district’s consultants trained all students in grades six through 12, and all faculty and staff at the middle and high schools, including the coaches, in the new antidiscrimination policy. The US attorney’s office said it reviewed the revised trainings and found all included essential information about the revised policies, clear instructions on how and when to report concerns and to whom, and real-life scenarios to help participants understand appropriate boundaries and how to identify and report harassment and discrimination. The district also posted information on its website.

The US attorney’s office said that, in light of the district’s work over the last two years, it is satisfied that the district “has now implemented sufficient corrective actions to address the concerns we identified over the course of our investigation.”

