Lynn man sentenced to 62-months in federal prison for trafficking 7,300 counterfeit oxycodone pills as part of a North Shore-based drug trafficking organization

A Lynn man was sentenced to 62-months in federal prison Thursday for trafficking 7,300 counterfeit oxycodone pills as part of a North Shore-based drug trafficking organization, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.
Erick Solis Lopez, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances in October. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and was ordered to forfeit $18,190, assorted jewelry and two vehicles, prosecutors said in a statement.
Solis and 22 others were charged in October 2022 in connection with a wide-ranging conspiracy to traffic counterfeit prescription pills, prosecutors said. They were then indicted along with two additional alleged co-conspirators in December 2022.
The distribution network was headed by brothers Lawrence Michael Nagle, 32, of Saugus and Christopher Nagle, 28, of Revere, the Globe reported. The Nagle brothers distributed drugs to a small network of people, who would then redistribute the drugs to other traffickers, officials said.
The alleged traffickers distributed counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine, among other things, to people in the Lynn area, prosecutors said. Solis is the third defendant to be sentenced in the case.
Solis distributed about 7,300 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing undisclosed amounts of fentanyl while working for the organization, prosecutors said.
“Solis made daily deliveries of fentanyl pills, powder fentanyl, crack cocaine and marijuana for the [drug trafficking organization],” prosecutors said.
Some of the drugs were found inside mechanically operated concealed compartment in a vehicle registered to Solis, prosecutors said. Authorities also found a fraudulent driver’s license bearing Solis’s photograph inside the vehicle.
