Lynn man sentenced to 62-months in federal prison for trafficking 7,300 counterfeit oxycodone pills as part of a North Shore-based drug trafficking organization

A Lynn man was sentenced to 62-months in federal prison Thursday for trafficking 7,300 counterfeit oxycodone pills as part of a North Shore-based drug trafficking organization, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Erick Solis Lopez, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances in October. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and was ordered to forfeit $18,190, assorted jewelry and two vehicles, prosecutors said in a statement.

Solis and 22 others were charged in October 2022 in connection with a wide-ranging conspiracy to traffic counterfeit prescription pills, prosecutors said. They were then indicted along with two additional alleged co-conspirators in December 2022.