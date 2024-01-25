Plymouth firefighter charged with secretly videotaping former girlfriend, sharing image

Pimental, 31, was released on personal recognizance. He was ordered to stay away from his former girlfriend and her new boyfriend, who is also a Plymouth firefighter, unless they need to work together, according to court records.

Richard W. Pimental was arraigned in Plymouth District Court Jan. 16where he pleaded not guilty to four charges including illegal wiretapping and disseminating images of an “unsuspecting nude person,” according to court records.

A Plymouth firefighter allegedly installed spy cameras in the house where his ex-girlfriend was living, recorded her with her new boyfriend, and then shared a video with other first responders in town, according to a Plymouth police report filed in court.

Advertisement

According to the police report filed in court, Pimental and the woman broke up in February 2023 and he moved in with his father while letting his ex-girlfriend rent his State Road house for several months.

Last October, the woman found what appeared to be a clock and an apologetic note from Pimental. However, when the woman examined it more closely, she discovered it was a spy camera with WIFI capability, according to the police report.

In succeeding days, she found another spy camera disguised to look like an outlet plug in another room. She also found a data storage device in a basement bedroom and unplugged it, police wrote.

Pimental called and said he had to put mouse traps in the basement, according to police. The storage device was not in the bedroom and she later found it hidden behind a piece of drywall, once again powered up, police wrote.

According to police, one of the spy cameras allegedly installed by Pimental recorded a 10-second video of the couple, both of whom were unclothed, that he later allegedly discussed with at least one Plymouth firefighter and an EMT he was friends with.

Advertisement

Based on a court-authorized search of Pimental’s phone, investigators located Google searches including “Top 7 Best Hidden Cameras That Look Like Everyday Objects” and “Massachusetts law about hidden cameras in house,” according to police.

Pimental allegedly shared what he was doing with the cameras with at least one firefighter and another first responder. In one text, Pimental allegedly acknowledged that installing the cameras and recording the people inside the home was illegal.

“She found out it seems,” Pimental texted the first responder, adding that he had recorded the woman “which was illegal...”, according to court records.

Pimental was allegedly told by a fellow firefighter to “be careful with the video, I know MA is one of only 2 states that doesn’t have a law on revenge porn....”

Last October, the woman texted with Pimental, telling him that she had found at least two cameras. “What cameras,” he allegedly responded. “What hidden cameras?”

This is a developing story and will be updated.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.