In Rhode Island politics, ‘price of the brick going up’

January always marks the beginning of the legislative session in Rhode Island, but it’s also the start of fund-raising season for the state’s top politicians – and this year is no different.

In keeping with tradition, House Speaker Joe Shekarchi kicked things off last week, and Governor Dan McKee followed with his event on Monday night. Senate President Dominick Ruggerio gets his turn tonight, and House Majority Leader Chris Blazejewski and Senate Majority Leader Ryan Pearson are up next week.

The Crowne Plaza in Warwick is the destination for all of those events, so here’s a fun pop quiz: How much have Rhode Island politicians reported spending at the Crowne in the past decade? Answer at the bottom.

There is a new twist with fund-raising this year, and it’s something to keep a close eye on as we monitor potential General Assembly races later in the year (and McKee’s reelection hopes in 2026): The maximum annual donation that individuals or political action committees can make to politicians or PACs has increased from $1,000 to $2,000.

In theory, that means the bigwig politicians who rely heavily on the lobbyist and business community to make max-out donations to their campaign have the chance to double their cash hauls this year.

Take Shekarchi, who is by far the best fund-raiser in the state: In 2022, he reported receiving 299 $1,000 contributions (which doesn’t count individuals who may have given a total of $1,000, but in smaller increments over the course of the year). There’s a good chance that many, if not all, of those $1,000 donors won’t blink at doubling their donations.

For now, it sounds like politicians aren’t being overly aggressive in seeking the higher limit donations. One plugged-in lobbyist told me that nobody has asked them yet to up their annual contributions, but they are reminding their clients of the new $2,000 limit. Another lobbyist joked that you can bet McKee, Shekarchi, and Ruggerio will all be paying close attention to each other’s first quarter campaign finance reports when they’re filed by May 1.

As they say in “The Wire,” “price of the brick going up.”

Speaking of campaign finance reports, fourth quarter 2023 filings are due next week, and the word around town is that 2022 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Helena Foulkes is already gearing up to challenge McKee in 2026. She declined to say how much she raised.

Quiz answer: How much have Rhode Island politicians reported spending at the Crowne Plaza in the past decade? $339,956.22. That’s a lot of Death by Chocolate cake.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.