‘An essential feature of local democracy’: R.I. ACLU calls out restrictions on public comments at municipal meetings

According to a new report by the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island:

While that work of art depicts an idealistic view of a cherished New England tradition, the unvarnished reality for those who wish to speak at public meetings in Rhode Island is not as pretty a picture.

Four public bodies — the Providence City Council, North Providence Town Council, Little Compton Town Council, and New Shoreham School Committee — appear to offer no public comment period as a matter of routine during their meetings.

Some public bodies enforce strict advance sign-up requirements, including the Johnston Town Council, which requires those who want to speak to sign up at least five days in advance of the meeting.

Some public bodies limit people from commenting on topics that appear on the agenda, while others allow comment only on topics not on the agenda.

Some public bodies ban any discussion of “personnel” or have broadly worded “decorum” rules that are subject to legal challenge as a violation of First Amendment rights.

“For elected officials, while these public forums may sometimes be burdensome and time-consuming and occasionally even infuriating to sit through, it is a fundamental component of public service,” the report says. “Indeed, it could be argued that public comment is an essential feature of local democracy, and one of the best ways to promote both civic engagement and a connection between public bodies and the communities they serve.”

Advertisement

The report — titled “Voicing Concerns: Public Comment Policies of Rhode Island City and Town Councils and School Committees” — says that while Rhode Island’s open meetings law tries to ensure public bodies operate in a transparent way, it does not provide any guarantee for the public to speak at meetings.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The report says public bodies may impose reasonable “time, place and manner” restrictions on speech at government meetings, but such restrictions can run afoul of the First Amendment when they start setting limits on what can be said.

For example, the report noted the ACLU sued the Warwick City Council when a member of the public was cut off from speaking during the public comment period after he began to talk about alleged ethical misconduct of a council member. The lawsuit led to a consent order allowing the plaintiff, Rob Cote, to speak at the next council meeting and on similar matters in the future.

Advertisement

In Providence, Parker Gavigan, a spokesman for the City Council, acknowledged there is no dedicated public comment time during regular City Council meetings. But, he said, “There are ample opportunities for the public to weigh in on important issues and legislation, which include attending the City Council’s eight different committee meetings and additional task forces. Chairs of those committees can solicit public comment and receive emailed comments through the clerk’s office.”

Also, Gavigan said, public comment is often requested during public hearings on special legislation, which are posted in advance for the community to attend.

But Steven Brown, executive director of the ACLU of Rhode Island, said, “It’s strange that the City Council representing the largest population in the state does not allow this type of public participation.”

While the alternative opportunities Providence offers for comment are good, he said, “They don’t in any way eliminate the need to provide an opportunity for public comment during the major meeting of this important public body. The City Council meetings are where the final decisions are made, and they should be open to hearing from people at those meetings.”

In Johnston, Town Clerk Vincent Baccari Jr. said the town asks people to sign up to speak five days in advance so the town can include those topics on the agenda and publicize the agenda in accordance with Open Meetings Law requirements. He said the Town Council president usually allows people to talk about agenda items even if they don’t sign up in advance.

Advertisement

Brown said too many public bodies employ “decorum” rules that can be used to stifle criticism and trample on First Amendment rights.

“Criticism is a basic element of political debate,” he said. “Obviously, members of the public don’t have a right to disrupt the meeting, but without criticism, what is the purpose of allowing public comment?”

The First Amendment does not allow public bodies to silence people merely because their comments are “critical, discourteous, or overly hyperbolic in castigating members of the public body,” the report says.

The report points to a March decision issued by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court in a case involving a contentious board of selectmen meeting in Southborough, Mass. A town official cited a local “civility code” to abruptly shut down a public comment period after a woman made critical comments about open meeting violations and potential tax hikes, and during a testy exchange, she called one official “a Hitler.”

The Massachusetts high court ruled that the use of “civility restraints” at public hearings violates free speech rights first spelled out in that state’s constitution by John Adams.

“Although a comparison to Hitler is certainly rude and insulting, it is still speech protected,” the court said. “Although civility, of course, is to be encouraged, it cannot be required regarding the content of what may be said in a public comment session of a governmental meeting.”

The ACLU report made several recommendations, including:

Every city and town council and school committee should set aside time at their meetings for public comment.

While reasonable time limits should be set on how long any individual can speak, public bodies should not set overall time limits for public comment that prevent members of the public from being able to have a say.

While comments can appropriately be limited to matters that fall within the jurisdiction of the public body, no restrictions on the content of comments should be imposed based on whether the topic is on the agenda at any given meeting.

Public bodies can request that speakers be respectful and courteous when talking, but the only specified enforceable limitation should be that speakers cannot be actually disruptive of the meeting.









Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.