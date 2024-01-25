‘Skincare kids’ are everywhere right now. Should parents be concerned?

Kids are also often leaving the testing stations at stores a mess, prompting other customers and Sephora staff to take their frustrations to TikTok . A search for “Sephora kids” or “skincare kids” on the social media video platform will surface hundreds of videos taken over the last month, many of which feature people panning the store and asking the same question: “Why are there so many kids here?”

Over the last several weeks, droves of children as young as 10 have descended on retailers like Sephora and Ulta Beauty in search of items from brands like Drunk Elephant, Glow Recipe, and Sol de Janeiro. They’re looking to buy the colorfully packaged products they see influencers using on TikTok: cleansers, creams, exfoliators, and sometimes even anti-aging products with retinol.

Kids and preteens across the country are embracing skincare in a new and puzzling way.

The “skincare kids” trend has held true in Rhode Island, where the Providence Place Sephora has also seen an influx of younger kids visiting the store and trying products, a staff member confirmed last week. But kids aren’t just flocking to beauty stores at the mall. Aestheticians and dermatologists have also seen more parents bringing their young kids and preteens in for consultations, gift cards, and facials.

“I’ve had patients tell me that their young daughters are ‘using up their expensive skincare,’ and asking for advice on what skincare alternatives I would recommend for their preteens,” said Dr. Sarah Levy, the owner of Facial Aesthetics Center in East Greenwich, R.I.

Levy, a board-certified ophthalmic surgeon with extensive experience in aesthetic treatments, specializes in fillers and neurotoxin treatments like Botox. But when it comes to kids, the mother of four keeps it simple.

“In general, I suggest that children follow a simple and gentle skincare routine: washing their face at night with a gentle cleanser, and using sunscreen for sun protection every morning,” she said. “If there is an interest or need in further products, I recommend that parents bring their child in to have a skincare consultation.”

Erin K. Bradford, a member of the Rhode Island Department of Health’s board of cosmetology and the founder of Advanced Aesthetic Skincare in Greenville, R.I., says many of her patients will bring their children to her. “We’ll do little consultations with them — really just educating them on what’s best for them in their skincare routine,” she said.

For adolescents, acne is the main concern. “Girls tend to go through puberty a little sooner than boys do, and that spark of androgen hormones is what will spark any kind of acne or genetic-related acne, or even cosmetic-related acne,” she said. “We educate on how to cleanse using your fingertips, maybe not using a harsh exfoliant, and replenishing with a moisturizer. Using sunscreen is the most important — a zinc-based sunscreen. We really emphasize on sun care to protect the skin from skin cancer and from pigmentation problems and aging.”

The goal, she said, is to underscore that “their skin is healthy and they don’t really have to do much to it.”

“I’m really just trying to put things into perspective for kids and tweens,” said Bradford, who has 16-year-old and 13-year-old kids. “I know that they’re seeing a lot on social media and they want to be involved.”

But social media influencers are often using — and promoting — products that can be harmful for kids.

“Retinol for kids is definitely a big danger. You don’t need an active ingredient like that unless you’re trying to increase cellular turnover, and tweens don’t need that cellular turnover — they already have that. We [adults] are trying to achieve what they have,” Bradford said. “Retinol could thin the skin. It could cause excessive dryness and an impaired barrier. It really just compromises kids’ skin where it could be dry, flaky, irritated, sensitive, and they’ll be in search of a product to make it better. But if they don’t stop the retinol, then it’s never really going to happen.”

When kids are getting their skin care advice from social media, they’re likely focusing more on beauty than skin health.

“The majority of these kids are not asking dermatologists for recommendations because, unfortunately, they’re getting most of their information from their friends or from social media,” said Dr. Hayley Goldbach, a dermatologist with Brown Dermatology and a faculty member in the Department of Dermatology at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

“I don’t want kids to stress if they have a pimple or if their skin doesn’t look like an Instagram filter,” she said. “This is a problem for adults, too, but kids in particular sometimes lack the maturity to realize that a lot of what we see on the internet is not real.”

There’s nothing wrong with having a skin-care routine, Goldbach said.

“Even my 5-month-old baby had a skincare routine! But of course we use age-appropriate products that are free of harsh chemicals or scents,” she said. “I always tell patients that their skin care routine should fit them like a perfect pair of jeans. For some kids that will just mean washing their face with a gentle cleanser and applying sunscreen. For kids who may be more excited about a routine, you could consider having them add a fragrance free moisturizer, or applying a little bit of ointment around the lips or eyes, just for fun.”

“There’s no problem with kids taking care of their skin,” Goldbach said. “It becomes a problem when they feel that they need an expensive multi-step skincare regimen.”

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her @brittbowker and also on Instagram @brittbowker.