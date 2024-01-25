Tell us: Have you or a loved one been affected by Steward Health Care’s financial challenges?

Amid these struggles, some patients say they have had difficulty accessing care.

Steward Health Care’s financial challenges have grown so acute that hospital executives and state officials are now working hurriedly to stave off a round of sudden closures that could trigger a public health emergency.

The Globe is looking to hear from those who have been been affected by the financial crisis at Steward Health Care in any way.

Are you a patient or staff member at a Steward facility? Do you have a family member who is a patient or a friend who is employed by Steward Health Care? How have these challenges affected you and your loved ones?

Or have you had a positive experience with Steward Health Care? We welcome all stories.

