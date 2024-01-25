At the only active hospital left in Brockton, patients fear Steward financial crisis could spell more trouble

“I’m thinking that it’s going to leave a big hole,” the 70-year-old Easton resident told the Globe.

BROCKTON — As John Howard made his way down the steps of Good Samaritan Medical Center after a cardiac appointment Thursday, he thought about what would happen if the extreme financial crisis facing its owner forced the hospital to close.

Good Samaritan is one of nine Massachusetts hospitals owned by Steward Health Care, a for-profit system whose landlord recently revealed hasn’t been paying its full rent for months and would contemplate selling off hospitals nationally. In the Brockton area, Good Samaritan is the sole remaining active hospital, and patients who have relied on it for years are worried.

“This is an area with well over 100,000 people,” Howard said. “Right now there’s just one emergency room in the city and it’s bogged, they don’t have the space.”

Brockton Hospital, the other facility in the city, has been shuttered since February, when a fire fried most of the facility’s electrical system.

Alternative hospitals are “quite a distance away,” Howard said, “especially for a person who needs immediate care.”

In December, Steward publicly announced it will close its rehabilitation hospital in Stoughton, but has not yet announced any official closures of its other establishments. Still, Brockton area residents who have needed urgent care feared the worst.

“If something had happened to this hospital, maybe my husband wouldn’t be here today,” said Mary-Ellen Williams, 54. “It’s scary for a lot of people.”

A few months ago, her husband, Steven, suffered a heart attack and has been staying at the facility while doctors try to diagnose him.

Williams, who has lived in Brockton her whole life, said the couple was unhappy with the care they received the first time they came in, but they “don’t have much of a choice.”

“When your oxygen level is at 84, you have to call an ambulance and go to the closest hospital, and this is it,” she said.

Williams and Howard both said the hospital appeared to be understaffed, with health care workers stretched to the limit.

“What also concerns me is Steward is a for-profit, and I personally think medicine should be non-profit,” Howard said. “The people who provide the service should be well compensated, but it shouldn’t be a corporation for profit.”

Paul Rowan, another lifelong Brockton resident, was at Good Samaritan this morning for a follow-up CT exam of his lung, because doctors found a concerning spot four months ago and wanted to check if it has grown.

“This is the only [hospital] I come to,” he said. “I certainly hope it doesn’t close.”

