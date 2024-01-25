In surprise vote, board rejects controversial Johnston solar farm proposal

“It was the vote we all hoped for,” said Matt Landry, an attorney for the residents. “They made the right decision.”

JOHNSTON, R.I. — A massive solar farm proposed for a residential neighborhood was rejected Thursday night by the Johnston Zoning Board, stunning a group of residents who have been fighting the controversial project for months.

People in the audience were speechless for a moment. Then they rose from their seats, applauding and shouting their thanks.

Since last fall, more than 150 residents had been coming to meetings urging the board to reject the company’s plan for a solar array in the northwest corner of town. They sent letters, testified for hours, sometimes in tears and in anger, organized an opposition group, Stop Johnston Solar, and hired Landry to help them fight.

Green Development had its own experts and lawyer, who was prepared to keep the arguments going as long as it took, and who is already appealing the board’s rejection of its previous application for a solar development.

At stake is nearly 160 acres, which are zoned for residential use, including a farmstead and historic cemetery of the Winsor family, along with agricultural fields, forests, wetlands, and Sikkibunkiaut Hill. Green Development was proposing a 19-megawatt field, with solar panels and fencing over nearly 68 acres of property, and to donate 52 percent of the property to the town for open space after the project is completed.

Green Development and its founder, Mark DePasquale, are also big political contributors. Since 2014, DePasquale and Green Development’s employees have donated a total of more than $129,000 to Democratic leaders in the General Assembly, the Rhode Island Senate Democrats PAC, governors Gina Raimondo and Dan McKee, and mayors of municipalities including Johnston, Providence, East Providence, and Pawtucket, according to campaign finance records.

So when residents packed into the Johnston Senior Center Thursday for the fourth meeting on the project, they were apprehensive.

Then, the zoning board surprised them.

Board member Anthony Pilozzi announced that the developer’s application did not meet the town’s ordinance for a special use permit. He ticked off some of the reasons why:

* By town ordinance, a project cannot be heard again until two years have passed, unless significant changes have been made to the plan. Green Development’s proposal wasn’t much different than the one the board rejected in April 2022.

* To get a special use permit, there must be evidence that the usage will be compatible with the neighborhood and protect property values, and compatible with the “orderly growth” and development of the town. Pilozzi said it was clear the solar farm would harm neighboring property values.

* The proposal didn’t fit with the town’s comprehensive plan for this area. The comprehensive plan doesn’t mention solar, and there are no ordinances specific to solar array development.

* The solar arrays would be installed for 25 years. They were structures, and Green Development’s proposal would have covered a bigger percentage of the area than allowed for structures under the town ordinance.

One more thing, Pilozzi said, calling out a resident who’d insinuated at a previous meeting that the board was being paid off by the developer.

“To the gentleman who insulted this board, now chew on this decision that you just got,” Pilozzi declared. “We’re not in anybody’s pocket.”

With that, Pilozzi, Chairman Thomas Lopardo, Charles Ainabe, and alternate member Dennis Cardillo voted unanimously to deny the permit.

The vote — and the standing ovation — broke the months of tension between zoning officials and residents over the proposed development.

“The attorney for the residents, Matt Landry, did a great job, and all of his expert witnesses did a great job, but I like to think that hearing from all the residents, sending the letters, and those who got up and spoke, I think that pushed them over the top,” said councilman Robert Civetti, who represents the neighborhood where the solar development was proposed. “When you hear how it’s going to impact the surrounding residents, that brings it home.”

Green Development’s lawyer, John O. Mancini, said he was disappointed but plans to appeal — just as he has when the board rejected the developer’s proposal in 2022.

“I understand the board,” Mancini said. “There was a tremendous amount of testimony that they heard over a long period of time, obviously there was a lot of frustration.”

Landry, Civetti, and the residents who’d opposed the solar farm expect an appeal. But for now, at least, they were celebrating the win.

Lynn Grissom, who’d mobilized the Stop Johnston Solar group, got the news while she was on a plane. She was moved to tears.

“They did what was right for the town,” Grissom said. She planned to thank the board members as soon as she landed.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com.