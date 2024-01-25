Teacher at Saugus Middle High School arrested on drug charge after ‘suspicious substance’ found in faculty bathroom, police say

“At the time of the incident, no other staff or students were in danger,” police said.

After the call came in at 10:39 a.m., officers investigated and arrested Roxanne Plaskon, charging her with possession of a class A substance, police said in a statement.

A 52-year-old teacher at the Saugus Middle High School was arrested Thursday and charged with drug possession after police received a 911 call reporting a “suspicious substance” inside a faculty restroom at the school, officials said.

The drug was not identified, but Class A substances under Massachusetts law include fentanyl, heroin, and morphine, among others.

Arraignment information for Plaskon was not available Thursday evening, and it was unclear whether she had hired an attorney to represent her.

Michael Hashem, superintendent of Saugus Public Schools, said the district is cooperating with the police investigation.

“The allegations concerning this employee are deeply concerning to the Saugus Public Schools and the Town of Saugus,” Hashem said in a message to the school community, which did not identify Plaskon. “Both the Saugus Administration and Saugus Police Department addressed the situation, following the appropriate procedures and laws, to make sure that at no time was the safety of students or staff in jeopardy.”

Hashem said he could not comment further because the incident is under investigation and is a personnel matter. No additional information was immediately available Thursday evening.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.