Track fire briefly delays Blue Line MBTA trains during morning commute

A fire on the third rail near the Logan Airport T stop caused delays on the Blue Line during the morning commute Thursday, officials said.

The T said at 8:45 a.m. via X, formerly Twitter, that Blue Line trains were being delayed by about 15 minutes due to reports of smoke at the stop. Roughly 15 minutes later, officials said service had resumed and a fire had been snuffed out along the third rail.

“Blue Line Update: Train service is resuming with residual delays of about 15-minutes,” the T wrote at 9:01 a.m. “A fire along the third rail near Airport has been extinguished, and trains may stand by as personnel investigate the cause.”