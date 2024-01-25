Forecast: A wet but mild morning before another round of rain strikes

This approaching stretch of unsettled weather, combined with early-morning rain we’re seeing now, is expected to bring a half-inch to 1.5 inches of rainfall to the Boston area, according to the National Weather Service’s Norton office.

The area will experience a brief lull in precipitation before that next round of rain starts late Thursday night and lasts into Friday morning. And looking ahead, snow could possibly make an appearance Sunday night (see details below).

After a dreary streak of rain, Southern New England is facing more wet weather as another moisture-laden system moves into the region Thursday night.

“Rain comes to an end (Thursday) morning with only lingering showers for the south shores this afternoon,” the NWS said in its morning forecast.

Expected rainfall totals for Southern New England. NWS

Meteorologists cautioned that there is the potential for some flooding, particularly in Rhode Island.

A flood watch has been issued for all of Rhode Island, from 7 p.m., Thursday through 7 p.m., Saturday, with much of the concern focused on the Pawtuxet River.

The Weather Service emphasized, however, that the area should not become inundated with floodwaters to the extent seen two weeks ago.

“The flooding is not expected to be as significant as what occurred earlier this month,” the NWS meteorologists said. “However, the Pawtuxet River could comes close to its moderate flood stage Thursday night or Friday morning.”

The flood stage for the Pawtuxet is 9 feet; as of early Thursday morning, the river at Cranston was at 7.25 feet. Rising to the moderate flood stage — at 11 feet — could bring flooding as deep as 1 to 2 feet to the low-lying areas of Cranston and Warwick, the NWS said.

“Flooding of streets and urban areas is also possible,” meteorologists said.

Minor flooding — of less than 1 foot — could occur along Wood River.

Two weeks ago, the Pawtuxet crested to nearly 16 feet as windswept flooding rains deluged portions of Rhode Island, dropping about 6 inches of rain. Many residents were forced to evacuate their homes in Johnston and surrounding areas.

Mild temperatures to stick around

The sun might not be out, but temperatures are expected to remain mild, topping out near 50 degrees, before falling back into the low 40s Thursday night. It was already 45 degrees as of 7 a.m.

Rain timing

Here’s a look at the timing of the rain this week and potential rain or snow this weekend.

THURSDAY: Rain to taper off in the early afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain to start after midnight.

FRIDAY: Rain in the morning and possibly a mix of rain and freezing rain in northern portions of Massachusetts and into Vermont and New Hampshire. Rain is forecast to wrap up around 2 p.m.

When will we see snow?

NWS forecasters said at least some accumulation of snow is expected Sunday night into Monday although its too soon to nail down snowfall totals.

They did release a map Thursday morning showing the chance Southern New England could see 3 inches or more.

“Odds are 50/50 for most but lower near the South Coast,” meteorologists said.

The chances of seeing 3 inches or more of snow Sunday night into Monday. NWS

