Police probe ‘suspicious’ death of woman found slumped over in car with bullet holes in St. Johnsbury, Vt., officials say

The woman, whose name is being withheld pending an autopsy Thursday, was found in a parking lot in the area of 510 Portland St. and her body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, officials said.

“The investigation into Tuesday evening’s suspicious death in St. Johnsbury remains active and ongoing,” Vermont State Police said in a statement .

Police are investigating the “suspicious” death of a woman Tuesday in St. Johnsbury, Vt., who was found slumped over in a vehicle riddled with “apparent bullet holes,” officials said.

“Initial investigation indicates this was an isolated event with no identified threat to the community,” police said in the statement.

Advertisement

Authorities have detained two individuals in connection with the investigation, police said. They did not provide further information on the individuals who were held on “un-related, out-of-state warrants,” the press release stated.

On Tuesday around 5:55 p.m., St. Johnsbury police responded to the crime scene after a passerby report of “a vehicle with apparent bullet holes in a parking lot in the area of 510 Portland St., and an individual inside the vehicle who was slumped over,” state police said in the statement.

Detectives interviewed witnesses, spoke with neighbors, and attempted to locate video evidence Wednesday, police said.

Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife used a canine to search for more evidence, police said.

Police appealed to the public for help in the case.

“Anyone who has information or possible surveillance video showing the scene during the late afternoon and early evening hours of Tuesday, Jan. 23, is asked to call the state police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111,” police said in the follow-up statement. “Anonymous tips can be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.”





Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.