Biden returns to deteriorating bridge to tout achievements

With Biden trying to persuade voters to reward him for his first-term achievements, the Democrat’s latest pitch came in a critical swing state that is part of the “blue wall” of states — Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania — where he defeated Republican President Donald Trump in 2020.

Biden, who visited the bridge at the tip of Lake Superior two years ago when he promoted his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, used his election-year stop to announce nearly $5 billion in federal money for the bridge and dozens of infrastructure projects nationwide.

SUPERIOR, Wis. — President Biden returned to the deteriorating John A. Blatnik Memorial Bridge on Thursday to make the case that his administration is following through on its pledge to fix the critical link between the port cities of Superior, Wis., and Duluth, Minn.

“For decades, people talked about replacing this bridge, but it never got done. Until today.” Biden said at Superior’s Earth Rider Brewery after visiting with iron workers and local officials at the bridge. “This bridge is important, but the story we’re writing is much bigger than that,” Biden said.

More than 33,000 vehicles travel on the Blatnik Bridge every day, but heavy trucks are barred because of its decaying condition and that has caused lengthy detours. Without additional federal dollars, the bridge would have had to shut down by 2030, according to the White House. It is getting $1 billion for upgrades and repairs.

Though his visit was not officially a campaign event, his sharpened focus on Wisconsin with the election less than 10 months away highlights its place as one of a shrinking handful of genuine battleground states.

Four of the past six presidential elections have been decided by less than a percentage point in Wisconsin, with Trump winning narrowly in 2016 against Democrat Hillary Clinton before losing to Biden by a similar margin in 2020.

All signs point to Wisconsin remaining nearly evenly divided, even as Democrats have made gains in recent elections. A Marquette Law School poll released in November showed the 2024 presidential race to be a toss-up with the election a year away.

Associated Press

Despite earlier talk, GOP lawmakers turning to Trump

Last spring, a veteran of Republican Senate leadership said that former president Donald Trump’s time had “passed by” and that the GOP needed to “come up with an alternative.” Senator John Cornyn, Republican of Texas, also questioned Trump’s ability to win a general election, arguing that the former president didn’t understand “that when you run in a general election, you have to appeal to voters beyond your base.”

Less than a year later, Cornyn joined a number of remaining GOP holdouts in endorsing and rallying around Trump after his decisive victories in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

“I have seen enough,” Cornyn said in a statement Tuesday after it became clear Trump would win his second Republican nomination contest in two weeks. “To beat Biden, Republicans need to unite around a single candidate, and it’s clear that President Trump is Republican voters’ choice. ... I will be continuing to work to elect a Republican Senate majority and to elect President Trump in 2024.”

Cornyn was once among a minority of GOP senators on Capitol Hill who tried to shepherd Republican voters toward a new presidential candidate after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and a disappointing GOP performance in the 2022 midterms.

But between retirements and electoral losses, and lawmakers who have come to embrace the unshakable leader of the Republican Party, that minority has dwindled. In the span of a month, a rash of Republicans have endorsed Trump amid primary season victories that have left only one of his GOP opponents — former UN ambassador Nikki Haley — still standing.

House and Senate lawmakers across the ideological spectrum have issued statements ranging from glowing endorsements to milquetoast tweets of support after Trump trounced his opponents in Iowa and beat Haley by 11 points in New Hampshire. The fitful U-turns have become a familiar ritual for some establishment Republicans who have at first resisted Trump’s resurgence, only to switch course as his march to the nomination appears increasingly inevitable.

“The writing’s on the wall here; the primary is effectively over,” said Senator J.D. Vance, Republican of Ohio, who was once a vocal Trump critic before switching his views when he ran for Senate. “I think the natural evolution of this thing will be Trump will be the nominee and everybody will support him.”

Washington Post

Top diversity officer leaving White House role

NEW YORK — The White House’s top diversity officer and first ever aide in the role is leaving the Biden administration after three years in his position.

Michael Leach, a special assistant to President Biden and the chief diversity and inclusion officer for the White House, departs after serving as a top aide to the Democrat since his 2020 presidential campaign. Both in office and during the campaign, Leach spearheaded efforts to create the most diverse general election and White House staffs in history. He was frequently involved in conversations advancing inclusive perspectives in administration policy.

Leach said the role “has been the honor of a lifetime” and expressed “great optimism” about the administration’s future diversity and inclusion efforts. Leach, who spoke to the Associated Press on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s announcement of his departure, will take time to reflect on how to best increase equity across institutions before his next role. The White House has not immediately replaced its top diversity officer role but has launched a job search for the position.

Leach’s departure comes as diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts face growing backlash across major sectors including business, government, education, and health care.

Associated Press

Arizona GOP chair resigns after bribery implication

The chair of Arizona’s Republican Party resigned abruptly Wednesday, a day after the publication of a 10-minute recording of a conversation between himself and Kari Lake, a former nominee for governor, in which he appeared to offer a bribe to persuade Lake to drop her 2024 Senate campaign.

In the recording, which was published by The Daily Mail, Jeff DeWit, the chair, tells Lake that there are “very powerful people that want to keep you out” of the race and suggests he is passing on a message from them. He says he had been told to ask her: “Is there any companies out there or something that could just put her on the payroll and give her — to keep her out?”

Later in the conversation, which DeWit repeatedly urges Lake not to repeat to anyone, he starts to ask, “Is there a number at which — " before Lake interrupts, saying “I can be bought?” He replies, “Not be bought,” but instead wait a few years before running.

Lake brushed off the attempts, repeatedly telling DeWit that she was offended by the approach.

On Wednesday, DeWit accused Lake of releasing a “selectively edited” recording of the conversation, which he said had happened in person at Lake’s house more than 10 months ago. He indicated he had not realized he was being recorded.

“Contrary to accusations of bribery, my discussions were transparent and intended to offer perspective, not coercion,” he said in a statement, though he also acknowledged that he “said things I regret.”

He also said that Lake had pressured him to resign Wednesday, threatening to release a second recording if he did not.

New York Times



